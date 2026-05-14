Wes Streeting, UK Health Secretary, Resigns Amid Criticism of Scheming and Slow Reforms

Wes Streeting, the UK health secretary, has resigned amid criticism of his scheming and slow reforms. Critics see him as a schemer who prioritizes announcements over delivery and has failed to deliver on his ambitious reform plans. His plan to lay off thousands of managers is seen as a distraction, and his handling of the doctors' pay dispute and NHS reorganisation has been contentious. Despite securing a £29 billion budget uplift, progress on his reform plans has been slow, and there are growing questions about whether his rhetorical zeal about reform has been matched by achievement.

Critics see Streeting, who has resigned as UK health secretary, as a schemer who appears to prioritise announcements over delivery . He has made little secret of his ambition, even while adopting centrist, Blairite politics at odds with much of his party.

Allies depict him as a reformer who is not afraid to confront Labour members with hard truths. However, there are growing questions about whether his rhetorical zeal about reform has been matched by achievement. Streeting secured a £29 billion budget uplift from the treasury, but there are still 6.1 million patients waiting for 7.2 million treatments and waiting lists are falling no faster than under the previous government.

His plan to lay off thousands of managers both in London and local health boards is seen by many in the health service as a distraction. His backers think this is just the kind of argument Streeting is capable of taking on and winning, contrasting it with Starmer’s caution. Streeting plans to argue he is on course for the fastest reduction of waiting lists in NHS history.

But many question if progress is fast enough to hit his target of 92 per cent by the next election





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Wes Streeting UK Health Secretary Resignation Scheming Reform Ambitious Slow Progress Doctors' Pay Dispute NHS Reorganisation Budget Uplift Progress On Reform Plans Criticism Schemer Announcements Over Delivery Hard Truths Centrist Blairite Politics Reform Plans Hard Truths Centrist Blairite Politics Reform Plans Hard Truths Centrist Blairite Politics Reform Plans Hard Truths Centrist Blairite Politics

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