West Ham Draw 3-3 After Scott Parker First Game Cardiff City Hat-trick

Scott Parker's debut as West Ham United manager ended in a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City after Jack Moylan scored a hat-trick for the home side.

Scott Parker witnessed a dramatic start to his tenure as West Ham United manager on Wednesday night as his new side fought back from a significant deficit to secure a 3-3 draw against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium. The former England midfielder was officially confirmed as the Hammers boss just 24 hours after the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, making the result a complex introduction to his time at the club. Although Cardiff appeared to be cruising toward victory early in the match, West Ham mounted a resilient recovery inspired by captain Jarrod Bowen to salvage a single point from the contest.

Jack Moylan Hat-trick Dominates Early Match

Jack Moylan delivered a stunning performance for Cardiff City, scoring his first-ever hat-trick in English football to put the home side in total control during the first half. The Dubliner found the net in the 11th minute with a ferocious 20-yard strike into the top corner after being set up by Alex Robertson. Cardiff doubled their advantage in the 36th minute when Moylan was fouled inside the penalty area by Morato, converting the resulting spot-kick to send goalkeeper Mads Hermansen the wrong way. The striker completed his treble in the 39th minute, heading home from a Joel Bagan corner to reach six goals in five games and ten for the season.

Also read John Lewis Launches 20th Christmas Ad Featuring Kristin Scott Thomas and Toy Dog Pickles

Scott Parker Tactical Shift During Debut

Scott Parker arrived at the stadium on Wednesday morning to oversee his first match in charge, replacing Nuno Espirito Santo following a difficult period where West Ham won only twice in six matches. The initial scenes were disheartening for the new manager, with Cardiff fans voicing their discontent through chants of 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' as Moylan celebrated. West Ham struggled to contain the home side's attacking fluidity, with Will Fish heading over a Calum Scanlon cross as the visitors faced mounting pressure before the break.

Advertisement

West Ham Resilient Second Half Comeback

Parker responded to the early deficit by making two substitutions at half-time, bringing on Mohamadou Kante and Joel Piroe for Soungoutou Magassa and Taty Castellanos to inject fresh energy into the attack. The changes had an immediate impact as Jarrod Bowen orchestrated a remarkable resurgence in the second half. Bowen floated a precise through ball in the 58th minute that allowed Divine Mukasa to lift the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Trott and score against the post, reducing the deficit to 3-1. Seven minutes later, Mukasa's assist found Arne Engels, who slid home his first goal for the club to make it 3-2.

Match Impact and Upcoming Fixtures

The dramatic finish saw Max Kilman touch home Bowen's brilliant cross to equalize, while substitutes Ezra Mayers and Tomas Soucek came close to winning the match for West Ham later in the game. The result extends Cardiff's unbeaten home league run to 10 games over the last two seasons, while West Ham remains in eighth place, occupying the final play-off spot in the league table. Meanwhile, Jack Moylan is set to be named in Heimir Hallgrímsson's squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Austria and Kosovo, with Ireland currently third in Group B3 ahead of the Euro 2028 qualifying draw in Belfast on December 6th.