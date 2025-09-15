Westlife Star Shane Filan's Daughter Nicole Joins Stage to Perform Family Favorite

Shane Filan's daughter Nicole showcases her singing talent at Relay for Life Sligo, performing Westlife's hit 'Swear It Again' alongside her cousins. Shane expresses immense pride, while fans and friends pour in compliments.

Shane Filan , the renowned Irish singer, is beaming with pride today as his eldest daughter, Nicole, 20, took center stage to display her vocal talents. Nicole performed at the Relay for Life Sligo event, an occasion her entire family is attending. As the national ambassador for this event, Shane proudly shared a video of Nicole singing Westlife 's first number one hit, 'Swear It Again,' alongside the band Beezies, consisting of Nicole and her cousins.

Shane expressed his paternal and paternal joy in a heartfelt caption: 'Proud Dad and Uncle! Beezies singing my mums favorite @westlife song Swear it Again .. Amazing girls. Nana & Grandad be so proud. @relayforlifesligo. What a day so far.' The post quickly garnered an outpouring of admiration from Shane's fans and friends. Jodi Albert, wife of fellow Westlife member Kian Egan, commented, 'Go Coley! Silky tones,' while another admirer praised Nicole's talent, saying, 'Wow!!!! Nicole is such a good singer just like her dad.' A third commentator echoed the sentiment, declaring, 'Nicole is so talented singer! Like father like daughter.' Shane, who has been married to his beloved wife Gillian for twenty years, shares Nicole with two teenage sons, Patrick and Shane Junior. Nicole is delighted to be treading the example of her musical father, whose career spans decades in the heart of the pop music world





