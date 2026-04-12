Westmeath delivered a commanding performance against Longford, securing a decisive victory with a remarkable scoreline, highlighted by a dominant first-half performance and exceptional scoring from key players.

The match commenced precisely at 3 PM and concluded as a contest well before the initial hour had passed. Westmeath had already established their dominance early on. The scoreline, featuring five goals within the first half, spoke volumes, a remarkable feat for a county that had previously required seven Championship seasons throughout the 1970s to achieve a similar total. This time, they achieved it in a mere 30 minutes.

Luke Loughlin spearheaded the attack with two goals, Brandon Kelly mirrored his performance with a brace, and Shane Corcoran added a fifth goal, resulting in a devastating first-half display that Longford found impossible to compete with. Westmeath's play was not only brilliant but also characterized by its ruthlessness, a stark contrast to Longford's game plan. Longford had entered the match with a defensive strategy aimed at packing their own half, flooding their defensive arc, and disrupting Westmeath's flow. However, as Mike Tyson once famously said, everyone has a plan until they're punched in the face, and Westmeath struck first and continued to apply pressure. Three of the goals in the first half were the result of counter-attacks, slicing through Longford's defensive setup with speed. Their kick-out strategy was also effectively countered, as Westmeath consistently anticipated and won breaking balls, capitalizing on Longford's mistakes. Westmeath was sharper across the board exhibiting cleaner handling, superior decision-making, and greater efficiency in possession, showcasing a level of play that was clearly superior. Manager Mark McHugh maintained a composed demeanor after the match, already looking ahead. He acknowledged the positives but also the areas for improvement, stating that their next opponent, Meath, would pose a significant challenge. However, based on their performance, Westmeath appeared well-prepared for that test. Despite being in Division 3, they played with the capability of a team far exceeding that level, potentially even surpassing some Division 2 teams such as Offaly and Cavan. \Loughlin, in particular, was exceptional. A roaming full-forward with exceptional intelligence and finishing ability, he was the kind of player that would be highly sought after. Kelly, however, was the standout player of the day. At only 24 years old, he delivered his finest performance in a Westmeath jersey. His first goal came just five minutes into the game, the culmination of a flowing move initiated deep within their own territory and involving Charlie Drumm and captain Ronan Wallace. Kelly still had much to do when receiving the ball, but he made the finish look effortless, scoring with composure. Longford did manage a brief response. James Moran capitalized on a mistake to score their only goal, momentarily giving them the lead. Even then, warning signs were evident, as their first two scores stemmed from errors rather than from sustained control. Westmeath, on the other hand, was in complete control. They dominated midfield, and exploited a depleted Longford defense that was missing three key defenders, Ryan Moffett, Peter Lynn, and Ronan Sweeney, due to injuries. This dominance resulted in a consistent flow of scoring chances. Loughlin scored his second goal with a clever finish, while Kelly added his second after effortlessly maneuvering past his marker and calmly scoring. The supporting players also made significant contributions. Matthew Whittaker contributed three points from play, while Connellan scored five points, including two two-pointers. The contributions came from across the entire team, including the substitutes, who scored six points. This further highlighted Westmeath’s depth of talent. Corcoran’s goal just before half-time epitomized the team’s performance a slick, patient move originating from their own goalkeeper and expertly finished after a series of smart passes involving Tadhg Baker and Whittaker. This was the defining difference. Westmeath was decisive, knowing when to advance and when to pass. Longford, by contrast, had a slow build-up and were wasteful in front of the goal, accumulating 13 wides and five shots that were easily gathered by Daly. \Despite the final score, McHugh expressed satisfaction with his team’s defensive pressure. He stated that they aimed to make the game challenging for Longford, recognizing their potential as a dangerous team. From the beginning, Westmeath aggressively pressured Longford, forcing errors and capitalizing on them. Loughlin scored another goal, and a late free kick from Sam McCartan completed the scoring. Notably, the two-point free kick from the Westmeath center-forward was the only score from a free kick for his team, with all other scores coming from open play. McHugh agreed that the shooting was brilliant, and it was easy to see why he was pleased. In the end, Westmeath finished with a score of 5-25. It's not just a score it is a score that some people would finish a days work. It was a solid shift on the factory floor for Westmeath





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