Westmeath Edge Cavan After Thrilling Extra‑Time Showdown

Westmeath triumph over Cavan in a grueling match that saw both sides score three times. The win places Westmeath in the Round 2A draw for the All‑Ireland campaign.

In a dramatic championship encounter that extended into extra time , Westmeath secured a hard‑won victory over Cavan with a final score of 1‑31 to 3‑21.

The match, played at Cusack Park, was the third successive championship clash that could not be settled within the standard seventy minutes, underscoring the closely matched nature of the two sides. Despite a commanding 0‑12 to 0‑6 advantage at halftime, Westmeath had to fend off a determined resurgence from Cavan in the second half and beyond.

Goals from Paddy Lynch and Paddy Meade in normal time, and a late goal by Dara McVeety during extra time, pushed Westmeath back into the lead, while a decisive late strike by Kevin O'Sullivan sealed a four‑point win for the County of Westmeath. The opening phase of the game saw a rapid fire of scoring. Brían Cooney opened Westmeath's account with a brilliant two‑pointer, and Brandon Kelly added a quick follow‑up.

Cavan's Emmanuel Shehu counter‑balanced with a free and a ground point, while Paddy Lynch equalised with a well‑placed shot from outside the arc. The first quarter ended with the sides level at 0‑4 each, and Westmeath began to pull ahead in the second quarter with a string of points from Shane Corcoran, Matthew Whitaker, and Kelly, culminating in a 0‑12 to 0‑6 halftime lead.

Despite a momentary surge from Cavan in the second half, including a goal‑bound attempt by substitute Darragh Lovett that ricocheted off the post, Westmeath's dominance remained pronounced. The third quarter saw Cavan mounting a spirited comeback. Ryan Donohoe's point made the scoreboard 0‑16 to 1‑9, and subsequent points from McVeety and Casey narrowed the margin further. Westmeath responded with a series of points from Dillon, Kelly and substitute Robbie Forde, maintaining a slender lead.

In the dying minutes of normal time, Cavan's second goal, courtesy of Paddy Meade, pulled the teams level, setting the stage for a tense, extended extra‑time period. In the sudden‑death finish, Westmeath secured the win with a crucial late goal from Kevin O'Sullivan, assisted by a slick steal off John Heslin, which sent the crowd into euphoria. The win places Westmeath in the Round 2A draw for the All‑Ireland campaign and cements their reputation for resilience in high‑pressure matches.

This victory is a testament to Westmeath's depth, determination, and tactical flexibility. The ability to score under pressure, coupled with a disciplined defensive structure, allowed them to weather not only the bright hopes of Cavan but also the intense physicality that defined this tightly contested match.

Meanwhile, Cavan's spirited performance, highlighted by three goals, will serve as a learning experience for the county as they regroup in preparation for future challenges





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Westmeath Cavan Extra Time Championship All-Ireland

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