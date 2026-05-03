Westmeath Stun Kildare in Extra-Time Thriller to Reach Leinster Final

Westmeath defeated Kildare 2-21 to 0-23 after extra time in a captivating match, securing their place in the Leinster final and significantly impacting the All-Ireland championship landscape. The victory came despite early injuries and a late equaliser from Kildare.

Westmeath have secured a dramatic victory over Kildare in a thrilling encounter that went to extra time , finishing 2-21 to 0-23. This win propels Westmeath into the Leinster final and has significant implications for the All-Ireland championship, effectively eliminating Down from contention and potentially impacting the Tailteann Cup landscape.

Despite entering the game with key injuries to Luke Loughlin and a hampered Matthew Whittaker, Westmeath displayed remarkable resilience. Kildare forced the game into extra time with a late equaliser from Alex Beirne, but Westmeath found a second wind in the extra periods. The pivotal moment came with a goal from Brandon Kelly early in extra time, following a parried shot from Brían Cooney, giving Westmeath a crucial lead.

Kildare fought valiantly in the second half of extra time, but their efforts were hampered by missed opportunities and strong defensive work from Westmeath. Breakaway scores from Eoghan McCabe and Kelly sealed the victory for the Lake County. While both teams recorded 13 wides, Kildare’s missed chances proved particularly costly, with several goal opportunities going unconverted thanks to excellent saves from Westmeath’s Jason Daly and a block from Daniel Scahill.

Kildare had a strong start, leading 0-7 to 0-3, but Westmeath responded with a goal from Cooney and points from O’Sullivan and Baker to regain control. The game saw several momentum shifts, with Kildare rallying in the second half and forcing a draw with a late point from Kirwan.

However, Westmeath’s determination and tactical adjustments, including the re-introduction of key players like O’Sullivan and Corcoran, proved decisive in extra time. The victory sets up a highly anticipated rematch with Dublin in the Leinster final, while Kildare are left to rue missed opportunities and a game that slipped through their fingers. The result sends shockwaves through the championship, altering the competitive landscape and leaving Down’s championship hopes in tatters.

Westmeath’s triumph is a testament to their fighting spirit and ability to perform under pressure, marking a significant milestone in their season





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Westmeath Kildare Leinster Final GAA Football All-Ireland Championship Extra Time

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