Westmeath Triumph Over Kildare in Thrilling Leinster SFC Semi-Final

Westmeath defeated Kildare 2-18 to 0-22 after extra-time in the Leinster SFC semi-final, securing their place in the final against Dublin and a spot in the Sam Maguire Cup. A hard-fought match saw both teams trade leads, with Westmeath ultimately prevailing through a strong performance in extra-time.

Westmeath secured a thrilling victory over Kildare in the Leinster SFC semi-final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, earning a place in the Leinster final against Dublin and a spot in the Sam Maguire Cup competition.

The match, which ended 2-18 to 0-22 after extra-time, was a hard-fought contest characterized by periods of dominance from both sides. Initially, Kildare controlled the midfield and built a lead through Ben Loakman's accurate shooting and near misses for goals from Eoin Cully and Darragh Kirwan.

However, Westmeath responded strongly, fueled by points from Brandon Kelly and a crucial goal from Brían Cooney, leveling the score and even taking the lead at various points. The second half saw a tense back-and-forth exchange, with both teams trading points and refusing to yield. Kildare's Alex Beirne forced the game into extra-time with a late equalizer, demonstrating their resilience. Extra-time proved to be a physically demanding period, with both sides showing signs of fatigue.

Westmeath ultimately gained the upper hand, capitalizing on opportunities and displaying greater composure in front of the goal. Kelly's alertness to a rebound after Cooney's shot was blocked proved pivotal, giving Westmeath a two-point lead they would maintain. Further scores from Robbie Forde, Eoghan McCabe, and Kelly sealed the victory, sparking jubilant celebrations among Westmeath supporters.

This win marks only Westmeath's sixth appearance in a Leinster final, and they now face the formidable challenge of taking on Dublin, aiming to replicate the success of Páidí Ó Sé’s team from 22 years ago. The match showcased the determination and fighting spirit of the Westmeath team, overcoming injuries and a strong Kildare performance.

Key performers for Westmeath included Brían Cooney, Brandon Kelly, and Jason Daly, while Kildare relied on the contributions of Ben Loakman, Eoin Cully, and Darragh Kirwan. The victory is a significant achievement for Westmeath, signaling a promising run in both the Leinster Championship and the pursuit of the Sam Maguire Cup. The final scoreline reflects the intensity and competitiveness of the encounter, with Westmeath ultimately prevailing after a grueling battle





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