Westport Hotel Group seeks planning permission to add 10 rooms to its Waterloo Townhouse and Suites in Dublin 4, expanding into a vacant office building to meet high visitor demand.

The Westport Hotel Group has submitted a formal planning application to Dublin City Council to expand its Waterloo Townhouse and Suites property in Dublin 4. The boutique hotel operator intends to convert an adjoining vacant office building into additional guest accommodation, aiming to enhance its capacity in one of the capital's most sought-after areas.

Strategic Expansion into Vacant Office Space

The core of this development proposal involves the integration of number 6 Waterloo Road into the existing hotel portfolio at numbers 8 and 10 Waterloo Road. This terraced premises links the Ballsbridge and Donnybrook neighborhoods, positioning the hotel within a high-value commercial and tourist district. The subject building, formerly occupied by consultancy firm CBD Partners, was last sold as a self-contained apartment at its basement level for €425,000 in February last year, according to the Property Price Register.

Also read Dublin Reader Defends Greta Thunberg Against Criticism for Multicausal Advocacy

AMJ Waterloo House Unlimited Company, the specific commercial entity operating the hotel, is seeking permission for internal reconfiguration, refurbishment, and conservation of the existing protected structure. The application details plans to accommodate the new guest accommodation use while preserving the heritage aspects of the mid-19th-century building. This move allows the operator to leverage a prime location that is currently underutilized for its primary purpose of high-end hospitality.

Architectural Refurbishment and Structural Changes

The planning documents outline significant physical changes required to merge the two properties and meet modern hospitality standards. The project includes the partial demolition of an existing shed located to the rear of the three-storey return of the main building. This removal is necessary to create space for a new extension designed to house a plant room, ensuring the operational infrastructure supports the expanded facility.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the proposal mandates the refurbishment of original ornate features within the protected structure. This conservation effort ensures that the historical integrity of the mid-19th-century architecture is maintained while adapting the interior for contemporary guest needs. The addition of 10 extra guest rooms represents a substantial increase in the property's total inventory without requiring construction on entirely new land, utilizing the existing urban footprint efficiently.

Market Demand and Stakeholder Support

Supporting the application is a letter from advisory firm Crowe Ireland, which argues that Dublin has experienced a sustained period of growth in visitor accommodation demand. The report highlights that Dublin 4 occupies a particularly important position within the city's visitor economy due to its concentration of business activity, embassies, professional services, and major event venues. The data indicates that existing accommodation capacity in the area remains under pressure during peak periods, with a high number of full nights booked.

Crucially, the advisory report notes that there are currently no active hotel developments under construction within Dublin 4. This absence of competing supply creates a logical opportunity to increase accommodation capacity in a proven visitor location. The expansion is framed as a mechanism to support the continued growth of Dublin's tourism and business economy while addressing the specific accommodation needs of visitors to Ballsbridge and the wider city centre.

The planning submission also includes a letter of support from Fáilte Ireland, the State's national tourism development authority. Sent in October, the correspondence from the agency's head of accommodation development and standards explicitly states that the proposed development would make a positive contribution to Dublin's tourist accommodation supply. This endorsement from the state body underscores the strategic alignment of the project with national tourism goals.

Advertisement

Corporate Ownership and Future Outlook

The entity behind this expansion, AMJ Waterloo House Unlimited Company, is directed by Anna Marie and Joseph Corcoran. This married couple also oversees various hotels within County Mayo and are linked to the broader Westport Hotel Group. The group's established portfolio includes the Castlecourt Hotel, Westport Plaza Hotel, Westport Coast Hotel, and Westport Heights guest house. Anne Corcoran, the sister of Joseph, is identified as a co-owner of the group, highlighting the familial management structure behind the investment.

The decision to expand into Dublin 4 represents a strategic diversification for the Westport Hotel Group beyond its primary base in County Mayo. By targeting a market segment defined by high business travel and premium leisure tourism, the group aims to capitalize on the lack of new supply in the immediate vicinity. The outcome of this planning application will determine whether the group can successfully transform the former CBD Partners office into a seamless extension of its Waterloo Townhouse and Suites offerings.