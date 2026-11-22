Shelmaliers defeated Kilcormac-Killoughey 1-19 to 0-17 in the Leinster Club SHC semi-final in Tullamore and will face Ballyhale Shamrocks in the final.

Shelmaliers are through to their first Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship final after beating Kilcormac-Killoughey by 1-19 to 0-17 in Tullamore on Sunday afternoon. Ross Banville scored the only goal of the game from a 61st-minute penalty.

Shelmaliers will play Ballyhale Shamrocks in the decider. Shelmaliers led 0-12 to 0-8 at half-time after playing with a stiff wind. They controlled the third quarter to move 0-15 to 0-10 ahead. Kilcormac-Killoughey fought back to within two points after 44 minutes.

Also read Ballyhale Shamrocks Beat Kilmacud Crokes 1-18 to 0-13 to Reach 16th Leinster Final

Ross Banville Penalty Decides Final

With 58 minutes played, Shelmaliers led 0-19 to 0-16. The penalty was awarded for a foul on Paddy Connors by Tom Spain. Banville went for goal from three points up rather than tapping over. He rifled the ball into the top corner past Conor Slevin.

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It was the clinching score and Kilcormac-Killoughey had no way back. Kilcormac-Killoughey hit 14 wides in total, including 10 in the second half. Shelmaliers were the only team that threatened a goal all afternoon. Conor Slevin made a remarkable instinctive save with his hurl to deny Cian Doyle early in the final quarter.

Brecon Kavanagh dragged down Aaron Kinsella before half-time. Conor Hearne and Banville also missed outstanding goal chances, both failing to beat Slevin. Simon Donohoe was named man of the match at centre back. He scored 0-3.

Shelmaliers Control Key Central Battles

Midfielders Conor Hearne and Joshua Roche also scored 0-3 each. They controlled the key central battles. Shelmaliers took a 0-12 to 0-8 half-time lead after 30 minutes of hurling with the wind. Daniel Hand was Kilcormac-Killoughey's leading light in the opening half.

He scored three points into the breeze. Hand finished with 0-4. Adam Screeney top-scored for K-K with 0-5, including four frees. Conor Mahon and Thomas Geraghty added 0-2 each.

Kilcormac-Killoughey started well and led 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes through Cillian Kiely, Adam Screeney and Leigh Kavanagh. Shelmaliers responded with four quality points in a row from Joshua Roche (two), Simon Donohoe and Cian Doyle to lead 0-5 to 0-3. Daniel Hand cut the deficit to the minimum in the 10th minute. Neither side managed two points in a row until Shelmaliers scored three late points before half-time.

Four Point Gap Impact Second Half

Simon Donohoe, Eoghan Nolan and Cian Doyle (free) opened up a four-point gap. The difference between a four and one-point interval lead was huge and it had a big impact on the second half. Shelmaliers manager Richie Power and his son Richie Óg were pictured after the game. Aidan Cash was imperious at full back.

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Robbie Delaney enjoyed a wonderful afternoon marshalling Adam Screeney. The move to pull Seán Keane Carroll out to the half-forward line gave Adam Howlin a much-needed puckout target. Kilcormac-Killoughey stayed in touch through scrappy turnovers and interceptions. Thomas Geraghty and Conor Mahon scored from those.

Ter Guinan landed one haymaker from distance. In the final quarter the dam broke and Shelmaliers pulled clear. They won more than their fair share of contested possessions to set up chances for Banville. After Banville's penalty, Daniel Hand shot his fourth point of the day.

Kilcormac-Killoughey had a couple of frees from 25 metres out that might have levelled the game if Banville had taken his point. The efforts from Conor Slevin and Cillian Kiely were blocked. It proved irrelevant. Scorers for Shelmaliers: Ross Banville 1-6 (1-0 pen, 0-4f, 0-2 65s), Simon Donohoe 0-3, Conor Hearne 0-3, Joshua Roche 0-3, Cian Doyle 0-2 (0-1f), Paul Hearne 0-1, Eoghan Nolan 0-1.

Scorers for Kilcormac-Killoughey: Adam Screeney 0-5 (0-4f), Daniel Hand 0-4, Conor Mahon 0-2, Thomas Geraghty 0-2, Ter Guinan 0-1, Cillian Kiely 0-1, Leigh Kavanagh 0-1, Peter Geraghty 0-1. SHELMALIERS: Adam Howlin; Robbie Delaney, Aidan Cash, Jody Donohoe; Glen Malone, Simon Donohoe, James Cash; Conor Hearne, Joshua Roche; Aaron Kinsella, Ross Banville, Paul Hearne; Sean Keane-Carroll, Eoghan Nolan, Cian Doyle. Sub: Paddy Connors for P Hearne (47).

KILCORMAC-KILLOUGHEY: Conor Slevin; Brecon Kavanagh, Tom Spain, James Mahon; Ter Guinan, Cillian Kiely, Enda Grogan; Colin Spain, Damien Kilmartin; Daniel Hand, Conor Mahon, Leigh Kavanagh; Peter Geraghty, Thomas Geraghty, Adam Screeney. Subs: Jack Screeney for P Geraghty (15-18, temporary), Jack Screeney for L Kavanagh (36), Alex Kavanagh for P Geraghty (49), Brian Guinan for Kilmartin (53), Karl Guinan for T Geraghty (58). Referee: Sean Stack (Pobal Parnell, Dublin).