Wexford Struggles in Hurling Championship, Relying on Lee Chin

Wexford has been struggling in the hurling championship, with a lack of talent production and size. They have also been relying heavily on Lee Chin for scoring and have struggled to find alternatives. The team's production line has faltered, and they have not been able to produce enough scores. They have also been absent from major finals in recent years.

IT’S ALMOST 30 years ago to the day that Wexford went through the motions in the Leinster SHC against a Dublin side described in one report as ‘dogged but limited’.

Eight points ahead at half time, Wexford pulled up the handbrake in that provincial championship encounter and crawled to a six-point win. Job done, pack up the wagon and move on. Larry O’Gorman rose above the humdrum that day at Croke Park and was named man of the match, finishing 1996 as the hurler of the year after the team’s eventual All-Ireland win. If you’d told him back then that... well, you know how that one goes.

There was no love lost when Wexford met Dublin in the league this spring. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO Wexford haven’t been back to a final since, and they certainly don’t take Dublin for granted these days. In fact, on home soil this weekend, they’re 15/8 long shots to beat the Sky Blues.

That’s partly down to the limp display Wexford produced in the 17-point shellacking from Kilkenny a fortnight ago but more so an acknowledgement that, more often than not these days, Dublin do beat Wexford. After being knocked out of last year’s Leinster SHC by the Dubs on the head-to-head rule, O’Gorman even stated that his county was in danger of slipping back into the Joe McDonagh Cup.

‘I think we’re heading that road,’ he said, wincing. So where has it all gone wrong for Wexford? Faltering production line – O’Gorman produced an alarming stat last August when talking about his time working with Wexford underage teams a decade or so ago.

‘I was involved in 2014, 2015, 2016, maybe 2017 as well with Wexford underage,’ said the Faythe Harriers man. ‘I looked at a programme the other day – from 2015, out of 64 players, there were only two of them playing (senior in 2025) for Wexford. ’ Speaking on the same topic of Wexford’s supply line on The Wexford Hurling Podcast, former county senior David Redmond had a similar take to O’Gorman after last month’s big loss to Kilkenny.

Lack of size – Not men, but giants, was the strapline of an old advertising campaign around the hurling Championship. That’s not quite the case in Wexford who seem to be struggling to produce six-footers these days. Against Kilkenny last time out, their half-forward line in particular suffered from a lack of aerial threat or presence and was comfortably dispatched by a physically powerful Deegan-Corcoran-Blanchfield triumvirate that lorded it.

Not enough scores – Even against Kilkenny, 1-16 was a poor return from a Wexford side that only put 1-22 on the board against Kildare in Round 1. The lack of scoring threat cost Wexford in the League as, having drawn with Dublin at Croke Park, it came down to scoring difference to decide who finished second and third in Division 1B. It wasn’t even close as Dublin’s +73 tally comfortably trumped Wexford’s +31, securing them the promotion place.

There’s a clear overreliance on Lee Chin. After scraping past Antrim and Down with one and two-point wins early in the league, Wexford trailed Carlow by a point with 15 minutes to go in Round 3. Chin’s seasonal return as a substitute changed that game and they steamrolled Carlow in the last quarter. But it also underlined just how much they need him around.

Simon Roche had a strong first league campaign but has yet to lift off in the Championship and is a long-term project. In the short term, they need more from captain Jack O’Connor. Cillian Byrne and Seán Rowley could even be viable alternatives to O’Connor against Dublin. And Chin is probably needed in the thick of the action as well, further out than the full-forward line where Kilkenny comfortably handled him.

Absent friends – Speaking on The Wexford Hurling Podcast, Redmond noted how ‘some of the best players that we’ve ever produced aren’t on the field for whatever reason, and they’re entitled to make that decision. ’ He didn’t name individuals but Rory O’Connor, who opted out for 2026, is one obvious player they could do with. There’s no Conor McDonald either. Charlie McGuckin, Cathal Dunbar and Eoin Ryan were others who didn’t return this seaso





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Wexford Hurling Championship Talent Production Size Scoring Lee Chin Alternatives Dublin Kilkenny Head-To-Head Rule Promotion Place

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