What We Can Know: Ian McEwan's Cli-Fi Novel Explores the Human Spirit in a Dystopian Future

Ian McEwan's latest novel, What We Can Know, is a cli-fi exploration set in a dystopian future shaped by environmental and societal collapse. The narrative centers on a humanities professor's quest to uncover the truth behind a lost love poem while navigating the complexities of a world drastically altered by climate change and war. The novel deftly examines the interplay of past and present, subjective interpretation and historical accuracy, and the enduring power of human connection amid global cataclysm.

Ian McEwan's new novel, What We Can Know, transports readers to a dystopian future, a science fiction narrative that prioritizes the human experience amidst environmental and societal collapse. The story unfolds in 2119, in a UK transformed into an archipelago following a cataclysmic 'Inundation'.

The narrative opens with a world dramatically reshaped by a series of devastating events, including a nuclear war and the effects of climate change, collectively known as 'the Derangement', these events have halved Earth's population. The remaining continents are fragmented with warlords controlling what's left of North America, and Nigeria emerges as a global superpower. The central protagonist, Tom Metcalfe, a humanities professor, navigates this landscape while grappling with the complexities of the past through the lens of early 21st-century literature. His obsession with a lost love poem, A Corona for Vivien, written in 2014, drives him to delve into archives filled with digital data, a problem of abundance rather than scarcity that complicates his search for truth.\Tom's personal life becomes increasingly intertwined with his historical quest. His marriage to Rose, a fellow academic, falters amidst their differing approaches to understanding the past. Tom leans towards injecting life into the narrative, concerned with vitality and the lived experience, while Rose champions a more objective pursuit of truth. McEwan uses this dynamic to explore the tension between subjective interpretation and historical accuracy. The novel shifts gears with Vivien's first-person account, offering a deeper understanding of her relationship with the poet Francis Blundy. Set in 2020, Vivien's story delves into the decline of her first husband, Percy, who suffered from early-onset Alzheimer's, and reveals complex romantic entanglements that challenge the romanticized versions of the past. The narrative skillfully evokes both nostalgia for a time before the ecological crisis fully manifested and frustration with humanity's nonchalant disregard for impending doom. McEwan's portrayal of the past is both poignant and thought-provoking, highlighting the irony of a future where a love poem holds such significance.\McEwan's writing shines in his exploration of human relationships and the interplay of past and present. His ability to capture the complexities of the past and the fragility of human connection is on full display. Through Tom's search for a lost poem and Vivien's recounting of her life, McEwan crafts a narrative that resonates deeply. The novel, in its strongest moments, returns to McEwan's strengths in realism, delivering insights into the human condition. The novel critiques contemporary society, notably by the professor's marveling at people's modern habits, such as 'flying 2,000 miles for a one-week holiday'. The novel's optimistic element is that literature still exists in 2119 and that a poem is so important. Ultimately, What We Can Know, is a cli-fi novel that also serves as a commentary on our current era's choices. It suggests that even amid global cataclysm, human relationships, and the pursuit of understanding the past continue to hold enduring value





