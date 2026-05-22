Wheelchair User Receives Suspended Prison Sentence for Attacking Gym User

The news article details the case of Jack Cole (28) who received a suspended prison sentence for intentionally engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature against a fellow gym user.

A wheelchair user who groped a fellow gym user after she agreed to help him carry his gear into the changing room has received a suspended prison sentence.

Jack Cole (28) pulled the woman onto his lap and kissed her on the lips. When she stood up to leave, he put his hand between her mid thighs and grabbed her gym shorts at the back. Judge Orla Crowe said that all of this was unwanted behaviour and the woman was utterly blameless. She suspended a prison term of nine months in full on condition that Cole keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Maddy Grant BL, prosecuting, told the court that at around 6pm that day Cole approached the woman in the car park of the gym and asked her to help him bring his gym gear into the gym. She agreed and he handed her a gym mat and a can of energy drink. The court heard she laughed off both these comments 'nervously'





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Gym User Wheelchair User Offensive Conduct Of A Sexual Nature Jailed With A Suspended Prison Sentence Conditionally Discharged Remorseful

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