WHO Announces $518M Plan as Ebola Outbreak in Congo Surges, Reaches 452 Cases

A major Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain, continues to expand rapidly with 71 new cases reported in a single day, bringing the total to 452 confirmed cases and 82 deaths. The World Health Organization has launched a $518 million emergency response plan to contain the crisis, which is now the fourth-largest on record.

The World Health Organization has released a daily situation report detailing a significant Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo , specifically involving the rare Bundibugyo strain.

The report states that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 452 since the outbreak was first announced on May 15th, with 82 confirmed deaths. A single day saw 71 new cases-65 in Ituri province and six in North Kivu-marking one of the largest daily totals during this outbreak, which is now the 17th recorded in Congo's history and the fourth-largest ever documented.

The outbreak is heavily concentrated in Ituri province, a remote northeastern region plagued by poor health infrastructure and persistent insecurity due to armed group activity. Cases have spread across 17 of Ituri's 36 health zones, as well as into seven health zones in North Kivu and one in South Kivu. Spillover has occurred, with cases also confirmed in neighboring Uganda. The situation report emphasizes rapid and continuous community transmission in the two most affected provinces.

In response, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who recently visited an Ebola treatment center in Bunia, Ituri, has announced a $518 million six-month strategic plan to combat the outbreak. This plan, developed with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, aims to help Congo and Uganda contain their outbreaks while assisting other countries to prepare through enhanced border screening and other preventive measures.

The Director-General called for urgent financial support and political commitment to halt the spread of this severe public health emergency. The outbreak's complexity is heightened by the challenging operational environment, where humanitarian access is limited by conflict, making contact tracing, vaccination, and treatment delivery exceptionally difficult for health workers on the front lines





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Ebola DRC Congo Outbreak WHO Tedros Bundibugyo Ituri North Kivu Uganda Public Health Epidemic

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