Why the £10 Flamingo Willow Tree is the Ultimate Garden Showstopper for June

Discover why one gardener recommends the Flamingo Willow as the must-have plant for June. This affordable tree offers vibrant pink foliage, thrives in pots, and provides year-round colour, making it perfect for gardens of any size.

If you're looking to inject some life and colour into your garden, knowing exactly what to plant can be a real challenge. With a seemingly endless array of plants and flowers all claiming to transform your outdoor space, making the right choice for your garden is crucial.

One gardener, however, reckons there's a single plant that every garden owner should consider getting into the ground this June. Georgia, a gardener who regularly posts beginner-friendly advice online, says the plant will deliver instant colour and drama to your outdoor space - and it'll set you back as little as £10. The plant in question is actually a tree, but don't let that put you off if you're short on space.

It thrives brilliantly in pots, making it ideal for smaller gardens looking to create a big impression, as well as for renters unable to plant directly in the soil, and those with patioed gardens lacking flowerbeds. The tree is known as a Flamingo Willow, taking its name from its stunning pink foliage that appears throughout spring and most of summer, before the leaves gradually turn green in late summer. What is so special about the Flamingo Willow tree?

In her video, Georgia said: "Everyone needs this £10 tree in their garden, because the more you cut it, the pinker it gets. And yes, it's named after a flamingo because the leaves are pink like feathers.

"This is the Flamingo Willow, which likes anything from full sun to partial shade. An extremely thirsty tree that needs a lot of water, but also does really well in pots. I got three of these gorgeous trees for my beds last year, which were each £10.

" Georgia pointed out that when purchased from a garden centre, they'll likely be fairly small - hence the £10 price tag. She revealed that despite only buying hers the previous year, they had already flourished into a "full lollipop" shape with stunning blooms, meaning you won't need to be particularly patient waiting for them to mature.

She further noted in her caption: "Everyone needs one of these because it's £10 in most garden centres and it's a showstopper border or pot feature. Just be aware it's a thirsty tree which needs a lot of water.

" Flamingo Willows are deciduous rather than evergreen, shedding their pink leaves come autumn. That said, once the foliage drops, striking coral-orange stems are revealed, and vibrant yellow catkins emerge before the leaves return in summer - ensuring the tree delivers eye-catching colour throughout every stage of its growth cycle. How to plant a Flamingo Willow Tips for growing a Flamingo Willo





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