Why Women Face Unique Challenges in Concussion Recovery and Diagnosis

New research highlights how physiological differences, including neck musculature, brain structure, and hormonal fluctuations, cause women to experience and recover from concussions differently than men.

The clinical understanding of concussions has long been skewed by a reliance on male-dominated research, leaving significant gaps in how we diagnose and treat female athletes and patients. Recent studies reveal that women and girls are up to twice as likely to sustain a concussion compared to their male counterparts in similar sporting environments.

Despite these stark statistics, many public health guidelines remain gender-neutral, failing to account for the unique physiological and hormonal variables that influence female recovery. Experts suggest that the traditional approach, summarized by the mantra if in doubt, sit them out, is an insufficient strategy that ignores the specialized medical needs of women who are increasingly participating in high-impact sports like rugby and soccer. Dr. Beth McQuiston, a leading neurologist, highlights three primary biological factors that make the female experience of brain trauma distinct. First, the anatomical structure of the neck typically provides less muscular support, meaning that external forces—whether from a vehicle collision or a tackle—exert more impact on the brain. Second, the microarchitecture of the brain differs, as women possess a greater number of thinner neurons within the corpus callosum, the structure connecting the brain’s hemispheres. Third, and perhaps most complex, is the influence of the menstrual cycle. Research indicates that the severity of concussion symptoms can fluctuate significantly based on hormonal phases, particularly during the luteal phase when progesterone levels drop abruptly, potentially complicating the healing process. These physiological differences are compounded by sociological factors; women are often pressured by the caretaker role to suppress their symptoms and return to their duties, or they may fear being perceived as weak in traditionally male-dominated sporting arenas. While the public often associates concussions with contact sports, statistics show that 97 percent of all brain injuries occur in non-athletes, with the leading cause being falls, particularly among those aged 65 and older. Because traditional diagnostic tools like CAT scans often return negative results for mild concussions—as they are designed to detect fractures or intracranial bleeding rather than subtle neural trauma—there is an urgent need for more advanced diagnostic technology. Dr. McQuiston and her colleagues have pioneered the development of portable blood-testing devices capable of identifying specific biomarkers for brain trauma. By moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach, the medical community can finally begin to address the specific vulnerabilities of women, moving toward a future where rapid, accurate, and gender-informed diagnostics are available at the bedside, pitchside, or in any emergency setting





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Concussion Women's Health Neurology Sports Medicine Brain Injury

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