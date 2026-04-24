Widow defrauded of over €140,000 by man she met at husband’s wake

Peter McDonagh jailed for five years after conning a widow out of a substantial sum of money through a series of deceptions, including false claims about cancer treatment and debts.

A man named Peter McDonagh has been sentenced to five years in prison following a conviction at Drogheda Circuit Court for defrauding a woman out of over €140,000.

McDonagh, residing in Dublin 11, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of deception, specifically inducing the victim to transfer funds ranging from €2,000 to €10,000 on various dates throughout 2024. The total amount obtained through these deceptive practices exceeded €140,000. The court proceedings detailed a calculated scheme that exploited the vulnerability of a grieving widow. The victim first encountered McDonagh at her husband’s wake in September 2023, where he presented himself as a friend of the deceased.

He further fabricated a narrative of being an orphan and a single man, initiating communication with the woman and gradually cultivating a false sense of intimacy. By January 2024, the victim believed she was in a genuine romantic relationship with McDonagh, making her susceptible to his manipulative requests. The initial request for money came in January 2024, when McDonagh claimed his car had been impounded by the Gardaí, leaving him without shelter. The victim willingly provided €2,000 to assist him.

This marked the beginning of a series of increasingly elaborate and deceitful pleas for financial assistance. McDonagh subsequently requested funds for fabricated family funeral expenses and to settle debts owed to individuals he portrayed as dangerous. A particularly egregious instance occurred in July 2024, when he received €17,000 under the pretense of needing cancer treatment in Birmingham.

However, evidence revealed that at the time of this request, McDonagh was enjoying a holiday in Barcelona with his wife and children, exposing the blatant falsehood of his claims. Throughout the scheme, McDonagh consistently assured the victim that he would repay the money, citing an impending insurance payout as the source of funds.

The victim even met McDonagh’s wife at Dublin Airport in October 2024, who casually revealed that they had been funding their holidays in Ireland, the UK, and Spain with the victim’s money. This revelation prompted a confrontation, during which McDonagh admitted there was no insurance claim and that he had no means of repayment. Despite promising to reimburse the funds in installments, he failed to honor his commitment. The victim, realizing the extent of the deception, subsequently contacted the Gardaí.

The defendant was apprehended at Dublin Airport in February 2025 while attempting to board a one-way flight to Manchester. A thorough investigation of McDonagh’s bank accounts revealed they were completely depleted, and none of the victim’s money was recovered. The impact of McDonagh’s actions on the victim has been profound and devastating. In a victim impact statement, she described experiencing severe anxiety, a loss of personal safety, and an inability to work.

She further explained that the stolen funds were intended for her young daughter’s future, leaving her in a state of significant financial hardship. Judge Sinéad McMullan, acknowledging the severity and sustained nature of the offenses, emphasized that this was a deliberate and calculated course of action involving multiple transactions. The judge also noted McDonagh’s past as a juvenile Leinster boxing champion, but stated that this did not mitigate the gravity of his crimes.

The case serves as a stark warning about the vulnerability of individuals experiencing grief and the devastating consequences of fraudulent exploitation. The court’s decision to impose a five-year prison sentence reflects the seriousness with which such offenses are viewed and the need to protect vulnerable members of society from predatory behavior





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