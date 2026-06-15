Win a €500 Voucher for Skin Booster Treatments at Laser + Skin Clinics

Laser + Skin Clinics is giving away a €500 voucher for skin booster treatments at their Pembroke, Malahide, Mullingar, or Athlone clinics. Learn about the benefits of skin boosters, including deep hydration, improved texture, and natural radiance, perfect for preparing your skin for summer. Discover the clinic's holistic approach to skin health and how boosters can enhance your complexion with subtle, long-lasting results.

Laser + Skin Clinics is offering a €500 voucher for skin booster treatments at their locations in Pembroke, Malahide, Mullingar, or Athlone. As brighter days and longer evenings approach, achieving healthy, glowing skin becomes a top summer beauty priority.

Many people desire fresh, hydrated skin that looks effortless, confident, and low-maintenance, without heavy makeup or filters. This increasing emphasis on skin health has made skin boosters a highly sought-after aesthetic treatment in recent years, appealing to a wide range of age groups. Unlike traditional injectables that add structure or volume, skin boosters are designed to hydrate the skin from within, improving elasticity, refining texture, and restoring a naturally refreshed appearance.

They focus on enhancing overall skin quality and supporting long-term hydration, making them especially popular among those who want subtle, natural-looking results. The treatment works by revitalising the skin's own vitality, helping it appear smoother, healthier, and more rested, so you still look like yourself-just a more polished version. Hydration is key to maintaining skin health, particularly after the harsh winter months when complexions can become dull or tired.

Treatments such as PRP, Profhilo, Baby Glow, and Polynucleotides help replenish moisture, strengthen the skin barrier, and improve texture, resulting in plumper, softer, and visibly revitalised skin. This prepares you perfectly for summer holidays, weddings, and special occasions. Laser + Skin Clinics takes a personalised, holistic approach to skin health, with more than 20 years of experience in advanced skin and aesthetic treatments. Their philosophy centres on supporting skin integrity, hydration, collagen production, and resilience-not just quick fixes.

Skin boosters naturally complement this ethos by improving skin quality from within alongside a consistent skincare routine and healthy lifestyle. Throughout May, the clinic is sharing expert advice, treatment insights, and real client stories to demystify skin boosters and explain their popularity for achieving that coveted lit-from-within radiance. To celebrate the season of glowing skin, one lucky IMAGE reader can win the €500 voucher to use towards skin booster treatments at any of the four clinic locations





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Skin Boosters Aesthetic Treatment Hydrated Skin Natural Results Laser + Skin Clinics PRP Profhilo Summer Skin Skin Health Voucher Giveaway

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