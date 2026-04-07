Win a Luxurious Getaway at Bellinter House Hotel & Spa

Enter to win a two-night stay at the exquisite Bellinter House Hotel & Spa in Co. Meath, Ireland. Enjoy luxurious accommodations, a gourmet dinner, a private spa experience, and access to the thermal suite.

Escape to the enchanting Bellinter House Hotel & Spa , a luxurious country house retreat nestled on the picturesque banks of the River Boyne in Co. Meath . Situated just a short 40-minute drive from the bustling city of Dublin, this idyllic escape offers a perfect blend of relaxation, rejuvenation, and exploration.

The lucky winner and their guest will be treated to an unforgettable two-night stay, experiencing the timeless elegance and unparalleled hospitality that Bellinter House is renowned for. Immerse yourselves in the tranquil atmosphere of this Georgian gem, surrounded by rolling green landscapes and steeped in history. Prepare to be captivated by the charm and beauty of this exceptional destination, where every detail has been carefully curated to ensure a truly memorable experience. This prize is an opportunity to unwind, reconnect, and create lasting memories in one of Ireland's most beautiful locations.\Your luxurious getaway begins with a stay in one of Bellinter House’s charming guestrooms, each individually styled to perfection. These rooms boast a unique character, adorned with vintage furnishings and original wooden floors, creating an ambiance of warmth and sophistication. Wake up each morning to a delicious breakfast buffet, fueling your day of exploration and relaxation. On one evening, indulge in a culinary journey at Preston's Restaurant, a 2AA Rosette–acclaimed dining destination. Savor a meticulously crafted three-course meal, showcasing the finest local ingredients and culinary expertise. But the pampering doesn't stop there. Immerse yourselves in the brand new outdoor thermal suite, a luxurious open-air sanctuary designed to soothe both body and mind. Enjoy access to the 10m heated infinity pool, offering breathtaking views of the Boyne Valley. Experience the therapeutic benefits of three Harvia saunas, each providing a unique sensory experience. Refresh in the invigorating plunge pools and unwind in the rejuvenating Jacuzzis. Several dedicated relaxation areas complete the experience, allowing you to fully embrace the serenity of the surroundings. After your thermal suite experience, enjoy a leisurely lunch at The Bellinter Spa Café, savoring delicious and healthy options in a tranquil setting. To further elevate your stay, you and your guest will be treated to a Private Pod experience. This exclusive offering includes prosecco and fruit skewers, massage chairs, restorative VOYA seaweed baths, temperate showers, and your choice of sauna or Jacuzzi on your own private deck. It’s an opportunity to truly disconnect from the everyday and fully immerse yourselves in relaxation and bliss.\Beyond the luxurious accommodations and spa treatments, Bellinter House offers ample opportunities for exploration and discovery. Take a leisurely stroll across the hotel’s expansive 12-acre grounds, admiring the grandeur of the original Georgian house and soaking in the tranquil atmosphere. Venture beyond the estate to discover Ireland’s Ancient East, a region rich in history and culture. Explore iconic sites such as the Hill of Tara, the ancient seat of the High Kings of Ireland, and the UNESCO World Heritage site of Brú na Bóinne, home to the megalithic passage tombs of Newgrange, Knowth, and Dowth. Newgrange is particularly renowned for its winter solstice alignment. Bellinter House Hotel & Spa, brought to you by Ardán Collective, is conveniently located in Bellinter, Navan, Co. Meath, making it easily accessible for a weekend escape or a longer stay. This exceptional prize package includes: a two-night stay with breakfast; one dinner at Preston's Restaurant; a Private Pod experience featuring VOYA seaweed baths, prosecco, and fruit skewers; access to the thermal suite; and lunch at The Spa Café. To enter this exclusive competition, simply fill out the competition form. Don't miss this chance to win a truly unforgettable experience. For more information or to book your own stay, visit bellinterhouse.com and begin creating your own lasting memories. This is an incredible opportunity to experience the best of Irish hospitality and create cherished memories in a stunning location. *Terms and conditions apply. See entry form for full details





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