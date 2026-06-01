Win a Luxurious Getaway for Two at Harvey's Point with Lakeside Dining and More

RSVP readers are invited to enter a competition to win an overnight stay for two in an executive suite at the luxurious Harvey's Point hotel in Donegal, including dinner for two at the Lakeside restaurant. The five-star retreat, set on Lough Eske at the foot of the Bluestack Mountains, also offers midweek complimentary activities such as cooking demos, wine tastings, and guided walks. Additionally, the hotel highlights its wedding venues and the upcoming Summer Cabaret 2026 event featuring live music and four-course dinners. Entry requires filling out an online form.

One lucky RSVP reader has the chance to win a gorgeous getaway for two in one of Harvey's Point s' stunning executive suite s, plus dinner for two at the hotel's Lakeside restaurant for a dining experience that combines exceptional cuisine with breathtaking views.

Harvey's Point is a luxurious lakeside retreat nestled at the foot of Donegal's majestic Bluestack Mountains, overlooking the tranquil waters of Lough Eske. Renowned for its warm hospitality and breathtaking surroundings, Harvey's Point offers guests an unforgettable escape where elegance, comfort and serenity come together in perfect harmony.

The winner and their guest will win an overnight stay in one of the hotel's stunning executive suites, plus dinner for two at the hotel's Lakeside restaurant for a dining experience that combines exceptional cuisine with breathtaking views. From the moment you arrive, you can unwind and soak in panoramic views of Lough Eske and the mountains beyond.

Whether you choose to relax in the Terrace Bar, indulge in exceptional dining or simply enjoy the peaceful atmosphere, every corner of Harvey's Point exudes sophistication and charm. Guests staying midweek can enjoy a range of complimentary experiences designed to make their stay even more memorable, including cooking demonstrations, wine tasting and a guided walk with Harvey's Point Brand Ambassador, Mr. Noel Cunningham.

Perfect for both midweek escapes and weekend getaways, Harvey's Point is the ultimate destination to relax, recharge and experience the very best of Donegal in truly spectacular surroundings. Celebrate your wedding day at Harvey's Point, where elegant lakeside surroundings, exceptional cuisine and unforgettable moments come together to create the wedding of your dreams on the shores of Lough Eske. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of exceptional dining and live entertainment at the Summer Cabaret 2026!

Begin the night with a delicious four-course dinner served against the stunning backdrop of Lough Eske, before settling in to enjoy an evening of spectacular entertainment as the show begins after dinner. Hosted by the charismatic David James and accompanied by his live band, each evening will feature an exciting line-up of musical stars, promising a fun-filled night and fantastic performances. Join the fun on Wednesday 17th June, 24th June and 8th July for a memorable summer evening!

To view the full line-up, visit For your chance to win simply fill out the competition form below: (please wait a moment for the form to load)





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Harvey's Point Donegal Luxury Hotel Competition Getaway Executive Suite Lakeside Restaurant Summer Cabaret Wedding Venue

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