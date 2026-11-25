Enter to win hospitality and two tickets to the prestigious Sportswoman of the Year Awards on December 22nd. Celebrate excellence in Irish sport with top athletes.

Residents of Ireland are now eligible to enter a competition offering exclusive hospitality and two tickets to The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards. This prestigious annual event, which celebrates the achievements of the nation's leading female athletes, is scheduled to take place on December 22nd. The promotion provides a unique opportunity for winners to attend the ceremony alongside some of the most accomplished sportswomen and influential figures in the Irish sporting community.

Competition Eligibility and Entry Rules

The Irish Times DAC, serving as the promoter for this promotion, has established clear criteria for participation. The competition is strictly open to residents of Ireland who are eighteen years of age or older. Individuals who are employees of The Irish Times, their families, agents, or anyone professionally connected with the organization are explicitly excluded from entry. This restriction ensures fairness and compliance with standard industry practices for promotional activities.

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To submit a valid entry, participants must provide a correct answer to the specified question in the online form. The form requires the entrant to include their full name, a valid email address, and a phone number. Applications submitted by agents, third parties, or organized groups are not accepted. The promoter also rejects any applications that are automatically generated by computer programs, ensuring that all entries are personal and genuine submissions from individual participants.

Submission Window and Deadline

The promotion officially commenced on November 25, 2026, and the window for entry remains open until midday on December 7, 2026. All entries must be received by the promoter by no later than midnight on the closing date to be considered valid. Any applications received after this strict deadline are automatically disqualified from the selection process. This timeline allows sufficient time for participants to complete their entries while ensuring the promoter has adequate time to process submissions before the event.

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Participants are limited to one entry per person, and no entrant will be awarded more than one prize. It is the responsibility of the entrant to provide correct and up-to-date contact details when submitting their entry. By submitting an entry, participants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of the promotion. The promoter will not be held responsible if winners fail to supply accurate information, which could affect prize acceptance or delivery.

Award Details and Notification Process

The prize includes two tickets to the Sportswoman of the Year Awards, providing entry for the winner and one guest. The tickets grant access to hospitality services as part of the event, allowing winners to celebrate alongside Ireland's leading female athletes and supporters. The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or refunded. It is valid for use on December 22nd only, and no alternative dates are permitted.

The winner will be notified by email after the closing date. Winners must claim their prize within thirty days of receiving the notification. If the prize remains unclaimed after this period, it will lapse, and the promoter reserves the right to offer the unclaimed prize to a substitute winner selected in accordance with the promotion rules. Upon successful claim, the promoter will dispatch or arrange to dispatch the prize at the earliest opportunity, though no specific time period is guaranteed for delivery.

Event Significance and Community Impact

Since 2004, The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Year Awards have become a highlight of the sporting calendar in Ireland. The event honors twelve monthly winners throughout the year before crowning the overall Sportswoman of the Year. It also recognizes recipients of the Outstanding Contribution to Sport and Coach of the Year awards. This recognition highlights the significant impact female athletes have on the sporting landscape and encourages continued excellence in Irish sport.

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The competition winners' details, including their name and county, will be made available on The Irish Times website. Winners may be required to participate in unpaid publicity arising from the promotion. The promoter processes personal information in accordance with its privacy policy and the terms and conditions of the competition. These terms are governed by Irish law, and the Courts of the Republic of Ireland have exclusive jurisdiction over any matters related to the promotion.