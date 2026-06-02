Wineport Lodge Unveils Renovated Lakeview Suites with Private Hot Tubs on Lough Ree

Wineport Lodge has finished a comprehensive renovation of its Lakeview Suites, enhancing the guest experience with modern amenities while preserving the natural beauty of Lough Ree. The suites now feature private outdoor hot tubs, expansive balconies, and interiors that blend contemporary design with local craftsmanship. Highlights include spacious layouts, premium bedding, and bathrooms with rain showers and heated floors. Perfect for romantic getaways or wellness retreats, the redesign emphasizes a seamless indoor-outdoor connection and an authentic sense of Irish hospitality.

Wineport Lodge has completed an extensive renovation of its Lakeview Suites , offering an elevated blend of modern luxury and lakeside charm along the serene shores of Lough Ree .

The redesign focuses on creating an immersive connection with nature through large windows, glass doors, and private balconies. A standout feature is the private outdoor hot tub on each suite's balcony, providing a spa-like experience with panoramic lake views. Interiors boast soft neutral tones, natural textures, custom furniture, and plush king-size beds. Bathrooms feature rain showers, freestanding tubs in select suites, heated floors, and high-end fixtures.

Materials and artwork were sourced from regional craftsmen to maintain an authentic, locally rooted atmosphere. The suites are ideal for romantic escapes, wellness getaways, or tranquil retreats, with amenities designed for relaxation and a deep sense of place. Booking is available through Wineport Lodge's channels





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Wineport Lodge Lakeview Suites Lough Ree Renovation Private Hot Tub Irish Hospitality Luxury Escape Wellness Retreat Lakefront Accommodation

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