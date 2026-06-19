A South African white wine and a Portuguese red wine are recommended for the weekend. Both wines are part of their summer seasonal range and can be paired with various dishes. In other news, a French wine guide has recommended several wines to buy on a French holiday this summer, and a clear front-runner has emerged in the race to join the EU.

Wines for the Weekend: A South African white wine would pair well with grilled fish, while a Portuguese red wine would be great with a burger this week.

Both wines are part of their summer seasonal range. The Chenin Blanc grape originated in the Loire Valley, where it is still responsible for some of the greatest white wines. It is the most widely planted variety, making white, rosé, and red wine.

However, about 80 per cent of Chenin Blanc is used to make red wine, which is usually elegant and dry. These wines are typically made from a blend of local grapes, including Jaen, Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, and Alfrocheiro. The South African white wine is fresh and dry with attractive peach fruits and a dry finish. It is a good value for money and can be paired with grilled fish, herby prawns, or creamy chicken dishes.

The Portuguese red wine has tangy, peppery plum fruits with lightly drying tannins on the finish. It would be best paired with grilled steak or a gourmet burger. In other news, a French wine guide has recommended several wines to buy on a French holiday this summer.

Meanwhile, a clear front-runner has emerged in the race to join the EU, but it remains to be seen if it can cross the finish line. Additionally, a three-year-old boy was arrested after he ended up in a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of such attractions.

Furthermore, a music journalist has risked relevance and gone retro in a week that could have come from the 1990s





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