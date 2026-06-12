Witness describes chaos after children stabbed outside Dublin school

A witness has described the chaos in the immediate aftermath of children being stabbed outside a school on Dublin's Parnell Square. Luciana Yaya, a student and worker at the Delfin English Language School, told the Central Criminal Court how a woman was screaming, 'The kid is dead, the kid is dead,' and how women were telling people attacking a man on the ground to stop and wait for gardai to arrive.

A witness has described the chaos in the immediate aftermath of children being stabbed outside a school on Dublin 's Parnell Square . Luciana Yaya , a student and worker at the Delfin English Language School , told the Central Criminal Court how a woman was screaming, 'The kid is dead, the kid is dead,' and how women were telling people attacking a man on the ground to stop and wait for gardai to arrive.

Riad Bouchaker, 52, of no fixed abode, is on trial before the Central Criminal Court where he has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and assault causing serious harm to a care worker, at Parnell Square East in Dublin City on November 23, 2023. He has also pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault causing harm to two other young children and a passerby, as well as one count of producing a knife.

On Friday, the third day in the trial, the jury were shown several exhibits in the case - including a ripped blood-stained jacket which the Prosecution say belongs to Leanne Flynn, the care worker who was stabbed during the incident. They were also shown a blood-stained jacket belonging to one of the children and a photo of a black-handled knife found near the scene.

Later, a witness told the trial how she witnessed a man dressed in all dark clothing using 'aggressive' language, saying 'sh*t f*cking Irish' as she walked up Mary Street on the 23rd of November. The jury also heard from Ms Yaya, who told the court how she was finishing up her shift at the reception desk of the Delfin English Language School when a man came in around 12:30pm.

She told the court that she asked the man if she could help him and he initially didn't respond; when she asked again, he said, 'I'm waiting for my friend and the kid.

' Ms Yaya told the court that she informed the man, whom she described as 'chubby,' wearing a brown coat and beanie and had a 'scar on his face,' that there were no children there. After he left, she went back outside and locked the gate, she told the court. Following this, she was having lunch in the office when she heard her colleague was 'screaming.

' She went to the front reception to find out what had happened and went outside to what she described as 'chaos. ' 'People were screaming. There was this man lying on the floor with blood. I thought it was a car accident.

There was this lady screaming 'the kid is dead, the kid is dead,' she said. Ms Yaya then became emotional in court as she said: 'Then the ambulance arrived and that's when I saw the little kid over there.

' She then apologized in court for becoming emotional before describing what she said was 'two or three ladies' who were trying to stop people from hitting a man who was on the ground. She told the court that the women were telling them: 'No we don't do this,' and were asking them to wait for the gardai to arrive.

Ms Yaya said the man seemed unconscious at the time - and when a paramedic arrived, she saw his face and thought 'Oh my God, I think this is the same man who I saw before.

' In cross-examination, the witness was asked if it sounded like the man she spoke to in the reception area that day had pretty good English and had no difficulty responding to her immediately. Ms Yaya said the man ignored her first - but accepted under cross-examination that it appeared he had a high fluidity or understanding of the English language.

The Defence Counsel said to Ms Yaya that he found it 'curious' that she noticed a scar on his face - to which she said she had said his face, not his head. He suggested to the witness that she was outside only for a few seconds - but she stated she was outside for a while.

Asked by the Defence if she was sure she had seen a scar on the man's face, she said: 'I am sure of what I saw.

' Later, a witness told the trial how she witnessed a man dressed in all dark clothing and using 'aggressive' language as she walked up Mary Street on the 23rd of November. Patricia Byrne told the court that she got off a Luas and was going into some second-hand shops in the area at the time. She then saw a man walking on the street who in her opinion was 'being quite aggressive in his words.

' He crossed over a person, she said, and said 'sh*t Irish, sh*t f*cking Irish. ' Ms Byrne said she walked up the street and saw the man next walk in between a group of people, who she described as being possibly English, Welsh, or Scottish. The man once again repeated the words 'sh*t Irish, sh*t f*cking Irish,' she said, to which the group of people were laughing.

She told the court that she told them that this was not funny. Ms Byrne said she saw the man next approach two women with buggies but she did not hear what he said to them. She was shown CCTV footage in court where she identified herself wearing a pink jacket and looking back at the man behind two women on Mary Street





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Riad Bouchaker Luciana Yaya Central Criminal Court Delfin English Language School Parnell Square Dublin Attempted Murder Assault Causing Serious Harm Care Worker Children Stabbed

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