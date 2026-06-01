Witness Testifies That Eleanor Donaldson Did Nothing After Being Told of Alleged Abuse by Husband

In the trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, a complainant provides graphic testimony about alleged childhood sexual abuse and claims that his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, failed to intervene after being informed. The court heard details of a bright light incident, forced kissing, and the complainant's rebuttal of suggestions about her memory and attitude toward the allegations.

A woman accusing Jeffrey Donaldson of historical child sexual abuse has testified in court that his wife, Eleanor Donaldson , failed to act after being informed about the alleged incidents.

The trial at Newry Crown Court heard detailed accounts from the complainant, referred to as Complainant A, regarding multiple alleged assaults by Jeffrey Donaldson during her childhood. She described an incident where she woke to find a bright light shone at her private parts by Donaldson, leaving her terrified. According to her testimony, she reported this to Eleanor Donaldson the next day, who allegedly checked the truthfulness of the claim and then "did nothing about it".

The complainant also told Eleanor Donaldson about a separate incident involving forced kissing and oral penetration, stating, "I told her he had just kissed me, put his tongue in my mouth and moved it around.

" Under cross-examination, she denied that she had ever laughed off the allegations, calling such an inference ridiculous. She further addressed notes from counselling sessions that described her memory as "quite foggy", disagreeing with that characterization and asserting that she has a very clear recollection of the most prolonged kissing incident. Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, faces 18 charges including rape, gross indecency, and indecent assault relating to two alleged victims between 1985 and 2008; he denies all charges.

Eleanor Donaldson, 60, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting but has been ruled unfit to stand trial; she will face a trial of the facts alongside her husband's proceedings. The defence barrister highlighted prior statements and memory issues during the cross-examination, but the complainant maintained the consistency and clarity of her memories of the abuse





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Jeffrey Donaldson Eleanor Donaldson Child Sexual Abuse Historical Abuse Trial Newry Crown Court

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Jeffrey Donaldson Abuse Trial: Complainant Alleges Wife Failed to ActA complainant in the abuse trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson testified that his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, did nothing after being told of an alleged incident. The trial continues with both defendants denying the charges.

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