Wolfe Tones ended Meath's long wait for a Leinster club SFC final appearance by beating The Downs 1-13 to 0-14 at Ashbourne, setting up a decider against Cuala at Croke Park.

Wolfe Tones defeated The Downs by 1-13 to 0-14 in the Leinster club senior football championship semi-final at Donaghmore Ashbourne GAA Club. The Meath champions ended a long provincial final drought and will face Cuala in the final at Croke Park next Saturday.

A Meath club had not appeared in a Leinster final at this level since Skryne in 2004. Dunshaughlin were the last Meath side to win the title, in 2002. Wolfe Tones will still be rank outsiders against Cuala. The Downs led by four points in the closing stages of the opening half.

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Adam O'Neill Goal Sparks Wolfe Tones Comeback

They looked like a side destined for another provincial decider. A goal on the cusp of half-time from county player Adam O'Neill proved a perfect tonic for the Tones, who ended the half two points behind at 1-4 to 0-9. The Downs hit the opening point of the second half but after that the Tones dominated for lengthy spells. The Westmeath men struggled to match the hunger and passion of the home side.

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The Downs had many of the side that contested the 2022 final and had three Leinster medallists. Luke Loughlin was in sparkling form throughout the opening half. He converted two two-point frees to give his side a 0-4 to 0-3 lead after 11 minutes. The Westmeath side eventually opened up a double scores lead before O'Neill pounced for the timely Tones goal.

Loughlin's opening-half display was surpassed by Tones wing back Oisin Martin, who added three second-half points to the one scored in the first. It capped a magnificent display. Thomas O'Reilly also weighed in with a two-pointer that kept Tones in contention. There was little to choose between the teams in the third quarter.

Martin levelled the game on 37 minutes. A Caolan Ward free edged Tones in front and with O'Reilly and Saran O Fionnagain also on target they maintained their lead. Two quick-fire points from Martin left them three clear on 54 minutes. Only in the closing minutes did The Downs apply pressure on a previously resolute Tones rearguard.

They were short from a two-point free when three in arrears. In the final moments goalkeeper Ciaran O Gallachoir came to Tones' rescue following a goalmouth scramble. Loughlin was short twice from placed balls before pointing in the second minute of added time. The Downs' efforts to save the game in the dying moments came up agonisingly short.

Key Performers Seal Hard Fought Victory

Loughlin finished with 0-8, including two two-point frees and a free. Wolfe Tones were led by Oisin Martin and Thomas O'Reilly, who each contributed 0-4. Adam O'Neill scored the crucial goal. Caolan Ward, Eoin Donegan, Saran O Fionnagain and Ben Reilly each scored a point.

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The Downs relied heavily on Luke Loughlin, Jonathan Lynam and Dean Egerton. Wolfe Tones fielded Ciaran O Gallachoir in goal. The defence included Conor Sheppard, Shane Glynn, Andrew Crawford, Ross Gallagher and Sean Penny. Adam O'Neill and Eoin Donegan formed the midfield.

Caolan Ward, Thomas O'Reilly, Kyle Moran, Saran O Fionnagain, Cian O'Neill and Fiachra Ward made up the attack. Subs Rioghan O Beaglaoich, Ben Reilly, Evan Curley, Padraic Diamond and Rian Fox made impactful appearances. Reilly scored a point after coming on. The Downs started Trevor Martin in goal.

Their backline featured Eanna Burke, Charlie Drumm, Josh Murtagh, Michael Moloney, Ciaran Nolan and Joe Moran. Lorcan Mullen and Jonathan Lynam formed the midfield. Kevin O'Sullivan, Ian Martin, Dean Egerton, Luke Loughlin, Niall Mitchell and Tom Tuite made up the attack. Subs Darragh Egerton, Philip Martin, Billy Moffatt and Peter Murray came off the bench.

Wolfe Tones Prepare For Cuala Final

The game was more physical in the second half with referee Brendan Cawley allowing a tighter contest. Both teams missed numerous chances, including woodwork strikes from Luke Loughlin and Jonathan Lynam. Ciarain O Gallachoir made a critical block to deny Niall Mitchell a toe-poke. Wolfe Tones now prepare to face Cuala in the final.

They must be significantly more clinical in front of goal. The team demonstrated sheer force of will and determination to reach the decider. The final will test their ability to maintain focus and execute under pressure at the highest level.