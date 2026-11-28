Wolfe Tones defeat The Downs to reach the Leinster SFC final, ending a 20-year wait for a Meath club to contest the provincial decider.

Wolfe Tones ended a twenty-year provincial drought by defeating The Downs to secure a place in the Leinster Senior Club Football Championship final. The historic victory occurred in Ashbourne, stopping a long-standing wait for a Meath representative to reach the provincial decider since Skryne's triumph in 2004. The Meath club will now face Cuala in the final match scheduled for next Saturday at Croke Park, where they remain significant underdogs.

Adam O'Neill Goal Turns Half-Time Deficit

The Downs led by four points in the closing stages of the opening half, appearing destined for another provincial final with a lineup featuring three Leinster medallists. Luke Loughlin was in sparkling form for Westmeath, converting two two-point frees to establish a 0-4 to 0-3 lead after eleven minutes. However, county player Adam O'Neill scored a crucial goal on the cusp of half-time, proving to be a perfect tonic for Wolfe Tones. This pivotal moment allowed the Meath men to end the first half just two points behind at 1-4 to 0-9.

Also read Influencers behaving badly: Andy Burnham’s social media strategy offers reach, but at what cost?

Wolfe Tones Dominate Second Half Performance

Although The Downs hit the opening point of the second half, Wolfe Tones dominated lengthy spells through hunger and passion. Oisín Martin delivered a magnificent display on the wing back position, adding three second-half points to his single first-half score to total four points. Thomas O'Reilly added a two-pointer to keep Tones in contention during the third quarter, while Caolán Ward edged the lead in front with a free. A second half of resolute defense allowed Tones to maintain their advantage despite The Downs struggling to match their intensity.

Westmeath Comeback Falls Short at Croke Park Level

The Downs applied significant pressure in the closing minutes, striving to save the game against a previously impenetrable Wolfe Tones rearguard. Loughlin was short from a two-point free when the deficit was only three points and then missed again from placed balls later in the run-in. In the final moments, goalkeeper Ciarán Ó Gallachóir rescued Tones following a goalmouth scramble. Luke Loughlin managed to point in the second minute of added time, but the effort to save the game in the dying moments came up agonisingly short.

Advertisement

Final Score and Squad Standout Performances

The final scoreline reflected the hard-fought nature of the contest, with Wolfe Tones finishing with 1-13 against The Downs 0-14. Oisín Martin was the top scorer for the winning side with 0-4, while Caolán Ward contributed 0-2 from two frees. For The Downs, Luke Loughlin topped the charts with 0-2 from four points and two two-point frees. Dean Egerton and Jonathan Lynam also scored for Westmeath, but their efforts could not overcome the deficit built by the Meath side.

Next Steps and Historical Context for Meath Club Football

Wolfe Tones will now prepare to face Cuala in the Leinster Senior Club Football Championship final at Croke Park next Saturday. This victory marks the first time a Meath club has appeared in a final at this level since Skryne in 2004, which occurred two years after Dunshaughlin last brought the title back to the county. The team lineup included substitutes Rioghan Ó Beaglaoich, Ben Reilly, Evan Curley, Pádraic Diamond, and Rian Fox. Brendan Crawley from Kildare served as the referee for this decisive semi-final encounter.