Wolves manager Rob Edwards refuses to confirm Matt Doherty's Premier League return

Wolves manager Rob Edwards is refusing to say whether Ireland international Matt Doherty will be a part of his side’s bid for a quick return to the Premier League. Doherty missed the last two games of the campaign through injury, while he made a total of 11 appearances.

Matt Doherty has spent 13 years at Wolves over two spells, as well as stints at Tottenham and Atletico Madrid. Wolves manager Rob Edwards is refusing to say whether Ireland international Matt Doherty will be a part of his side’s bid for a quick return to the Premier League .

Doherty missed the last two games of the campaign - against Fulham and Burnley - through injury, while he made a total of 11 appearances. Whether he has played his last game for the club remains to be seen, with Edwards insisting that his future would ‘become clearer’ over the next few weeks.

‘I don't want to talk about individuals right now,’ he said. ‘Going into the last game weekend, things like that will become clearer over the next week or two. It's a bit like players that we’re talking about from outside the club, I don’t really want to talk too much about individuals.





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Matt Doherty Wolves Premier League Rob Edwards Injury Appearances Future Clear

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