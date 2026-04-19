Woman Arrested at Dublin Airport with Over €700,000 of Suspected Cannabis

Revenue officers have seized approximately 35.2kg of herbal cannabis, valued at over €704,000, from a woman's luggage at Dublin Airport following a flight from Doha. A female passenger in her thirties was arrested by An Garda Síochána and is currently detained under drug trafficking legislation as investigations continue.

Revenue officers at Dublin Airport intercepted a significant haul of illicit substances on Saturday, apprehending a woman in her thirties after discovering over €700,000 worth of suspected cannabis concealed within her luggage. The discovery was made during routine operations, where officials meticulously examined baggage from a flight that had arrived from Doha, Qatar.

Upon opening the passenger's luggage, officers found approximately 35.2 kilograms of herbal cannabis, expertly vacuum-sealed into numerous packages. This sophisticated concealment method suggests an attempt to evade detection, highlighting the lengths to which individuals involved in drug trafficking will go.

The sheer volume and value of the seized cannabis underscore the ongoing battle against organized crime and the importation of illegal drugs into the country.

Following the discovery, An Garda Síochána, Ireland's national police force, were promptly notified. The woman was subsequently arrested and is currently being held and questioned by detectives. She is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in Dublin.

This legal provision allows for extended detention periods for individuals suspected of serious drug offenses, providing law enforcement with ample time to conduct thorough investigations and gather further evidence. The ongoing investigation aims to dismantle larger criminal networks and disrupt the supply chain of illegal narcotics.

Revenue's statement emphasized that this successful seizure is a testament to their continuous efforts in combating organized crime and preventing the illicit sale and supply of drugs. Their vigilance and proactive approach at key entry points like Dublin Airport play a crucial role in safeguarding the public and deterring criminal activity.

The agency also issued a public appeal for information, encouraging businesses and members of the public to report any suspicious activities related to smuggling. They provided a confidential phone number, 1800 295 295, for individuals to share information without fear of reprisal. This collaborative approach between the authorities and the public is vital in building a robust defense against the pervasive threat of drug trafficking.

The financial impact of such seizures is substantial, not only in terms of the confiscated value of the drugs but also in the disruption of criminal enterprises and the prevention of associated societal harms. The success at Dublin Airport serves as a strong deterrent to potential traffickers and reinforces the commitment of Irish authorities to maintaining the integrity of their borders and protecting their citizens from the devastating consequences of illegal drug use.

The interception of this substantial quantity of cannabis marks another victory in the ongoing war against drug trafficking. The passenger, who had just disembarked a flight from Doha, was evidently attempting to introduce a significant illicit payload into the country.

The method of packaging, vacuum-sealed, is a common technique employed by drug smugglers to reduce odor and make detection by sniffer dogs more challenging. However, the meticulous work of Revenue officers at Dublin Airport, acting on intelligence and conducting thorough checks, proved to be too much for this particular operation.

The arrest of the woman and her detention under drug trafficking legislation indicate a serious level of alleged involvement. The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act is a comprehensive piece of legislation designed to tackle the serious offenses associated with the importation, supply, and possession of drugs for sale or supply.

The ongoing nature of the investigation suggests that authorities are looking beyond the individual arrested and are likely pursuing leads to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in this alleged trafficking operation. This seizure is not an isolated incident but rather part of a broader, sustained effort by Revenue and An Garda Síochána to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and dismantle the organized criminal groups that profit from them. The public's cooperation, through reporting suspicious activity, is an indispensable component of this strategy





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Dublin Airport Cannabis Seizure Drug Trafficking Revenue Officers An Garda Síochána

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