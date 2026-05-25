Woman Arrested in Connection with Disappearance and Murder of Six-Year-Old Boy

A woman in her 50s has been arrested and detained by gardai investigating the disappearance and murder of Little Kyran, a six-year-old boy who was last seen alive in June 2022.

A woman has been arrested by gardai investigating the disappearance and murder of a six-year-old boy . ,A woman in her 50s has been arrested at a domestic residence in Drogheda, Co. Louth, in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Little Kyran who was six years old when he was last seen alive in June 2022.

,The latest arrest comes less than two weeks after Kyran would have celebrated what would have been his 10th birthday. His remains have never been found, despite several searches The remains of six-year-old Kyran have never been found despite several searches for his body. ,His disappearance was reported in August 2024. ,The last major development came nine months ago but little had changed despite that break in the investigation





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Arrested Gardai Disappearance Murder Six-Year-Old Boy Ireland

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