Woman arrested in connection with dissident linked murder released without charge

A woman arrested in relation to the gun murder of Andrew Burns in Co Donegal has been released without charge. Strabane native Mr Burns was killed by Óglaigh na hÉireann in a dissident linked murder in which gardai believe several people were involved.

Strabane native Mr Burns was killed by Óglaigh na hÉireann in a dissident linked murder in which gardai believe several people were involved. A woman arrested in relation to the gun murder of Andrew Burns in Co Donegal has been released without charge .

The woman, aged in her 60s, was arrested in connection with the murder investigation on Thursday and was held at a Garda station in the North West region. On Friday, the woman was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, An Garda Siochana confirmed





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Murder Óglaigh Na Héireann Dissident Arrest Released Without Charge Director Of Public Prosecutions

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