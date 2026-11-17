Gardaí arrest a woman in Kildare as part of the ongoing investigation into a fatal firebomb attack in Edenderry, Co Offaly, that killed a four-year-old boy and his 60-year-old grand-aunt.

Gardaí have arrested a woman in her thirties as part of the escalating investigation into a deadly firebomb attack in Co Offaly. This latest arrest occurs just hours after the detention of two men in their twenties in connection with the incident that claimed the lives of four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and his sixty-year-old grand-aunt, Mary Holt.

The woman was apprehended by Gardaí in Kildare under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. Her arrest follows the earlier detention of two male suspects on Tuesday morning, marking a significant progression in the probe into the arson attack that devastated a home in the quiet Castleview Park estate in Edenderry on December 6th, 2025.

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Firebomb Attack Details and Timeline

The tragedy unfolded at approximately 8pm on a Saturday night when the family was watching television inside their end-of-terrace house. The property was quickly engulfed in flames after a firebomb was ignited, resulting in the immediate deaths of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt. Gardaí have explicitly treated the incident as a firebomb attack rather than an accidental blaze.

The two men arrested earlier on Tuesday morning are currently being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. This legal provision allows gardaí to hold suspects for up to seven days before they must either be charged or released. Garda headquarters confirmed that the suspects are being questioned to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal fire.

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Previous Attacks and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

This violent incident is not isolated, as the property in Castleview Park has a history of targeted attacks. In May 2024, authorities discovered a pipe bomb in the back garden of the same home, indicating a prolonged pattern of harassment or targeted hostility against the residents.

Legal proceedings are already underway in the broader case. Last month, a twenty-two-year-old man named Michael Dunne, who resides in Co Kildare, was charged with the murder of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt at Tullamore District Court. Additionally, Dunne faces charges of assault causing serious harm to Pauline Holt, another member of the family affected by the attacks.

Family Trauma and Community Impact

The loss of Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt has caused profound shock and grief within the local community. The fact that the four-year-old boy and his grand-aunt were killed while watching television highlights the sudden and brutal nature of the crime. The community is now left to grapple with the memory of a peaceful evening turned into a scene of devastation.

Pauline Holt, who survived the assault and was charged alongside Dunne, represents another link in the chain of victims. Her case underscores the physical violence that accompanied the arson attempt. The arrest of the woman in Kildare suggests that investigators are following multiple lines of inquiry to identify all individuals involved in planning or executing the attack.

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Investigation Scope and Future Legal Steps

Gardaí have stated they are investigating all circumstances surrounding the fire. The detention of three individuals to date indicates a comprehensive police effort to dismantle any networks involved. The use of Section 30 and Section 50 of respective Acts highlights the serious nature of the offenses and the potential link to organized or politically motivated violence.

As the investigation continues, authorities are likely to pursue further arrests and charges. The upcoming days will be critical as the two men held under the Criminal Justice Act 2007 are either released or brought before the courts. The outcome of this investigation may have significant implications for the safety and security of the residents in the Castleview Park area of Edenderry.