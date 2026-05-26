Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Murder in Kyran Durnin Case

Gardai have arrested a woman on suspicion of the murder of six-year-old Kyran Durnin and have sealed off a property in the Drogheda area as part of the ongoing investigation into the child's disappearance. The woman, arrested in Drogheda, Co Louth at approximately 10am on Monday, is being held on direct suspicion of murdering the child.

Gardai have arrested a woman on suspicion of the murder of six-year-old Kyran Durnin and have sealed off a property in the Drogheda area as part of the ongoing investigation into the child's disappearance.

The woman, arrested in Drogheda, Co Louth at approximately 10am on Monday, is being held on direct suspicion of murdering the child. Officers have 24 hours to interview the woman, though with mandatory breaks for rest and sleep, that timeframe expires at roughly 6pm. The woman, who knew Kyran, became the third person arrested on suspicion of the boy's murder since October 2024.

Despite the arrests, no one has been charged in connection with his disappearance - and his body has not been found. Sources have indicated that gardaí decided to arrest the woman on suspicion of murder as she has been a long-standing suspect in the case. It's believed a key factor behind the arrest was that gardaí were dissatisfied with statements she provided regarding Kyran's location - which contradicted evidence uncovered during their extensive investigation.

Gardaí have also sealed off a property in the Drogheda area, which officers were examining yesterday, alongside the woman's arrest. Investigators are particularly focused on a shed, or outhouse, located at the residence. The most recent arrest occurred less than a fortnight after what would have been Kyran's 10th birthday. The missing person case was upgraded to murder, but nobody has been charged.

Anyone who has information in respect of Kyran Durnin needs to give that information to An Garda Síochána





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Kyran Durnin Murder Investigation Arrest Sealed Off Property Shed Investigation

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