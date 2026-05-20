Woman begs brother to reconsider meat-themed name for son

A woman is concerned about her brother's choice of name for his son, as she believes the 'meat-themed' name could set him up for a 'lifetime of bullying'. She tries to suggest a nickname or middle name alternative, but her brother becomes defensive and accuses her of 'crushing his creativity'.

A woman is begging her brother to think carefully about the name he wants to give his son, as she believes the 'meat-themed' name will set him up for a 'lifetime of bullying'.

She revealed that her 29-year-old sibling and his 27-year-old wife are expecting their first child together, and he is now absolutely determined to give their son a peculiar name that could has claimed her brother currently finds himself in. He wants to name his son Brisket, after being inspired by smoking meat in his backyard.

The rest of the family are baffled by his choice, yet he's digging his heels in — and becomes upset whenever anyone dares to question him





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Name Choice Significance Personal Preference Outlandish Bullying Creativity Nickname Middle Name

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