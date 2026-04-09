Woman Convicted and Fined After Bomb Threat at Church Confirmation Ceremony

A woman has been convicted and fined €100 for causing a disturbance during a confirmation ceremony at a church in Navan after claiming to have a bomb. The incident prompted a public apology from the individual who expressed deep regret for her actions and attributed her behavior to underlying issues of mental health and addiction. The event involved hundreds of children, parents, and sponsors, leading to a disruption of the ceremony and subsequent arrest.

Joanna O’Driscoll, a 43-year-old woman from Clusker Park, Navan, Co Meath, has been convicted and fined €100 for an incident at St Mary’s Church in Navan. The incident occurred during a confirmation ceremony on March 21st, where Ms O’Driscoll told the congregation that she allegedly had a bomb strapped to her. The event caused significant disruption and distress to the hundreds of attendees, including children, parents, and sponsors from four schools in the Navan area.

Following the incident, Ms O’Driscoll was escorted from the altar by teachers and a priest and subsequently arrested by gardai at the scene. She appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy at Trim District Court where she pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to provoke a breach of the peace or being reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasioned. This offense is contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, as amended by Section 22 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 2008. The court heard evidence of her arrest, charge, and caution, presented via schedule. Represented by solicitor Maurice Regan, Ms O’Driscoll entered the guilty plea. The court also heard that she has eight previous convictions. Prior to the court appearance and as part of the public response to her actions, Ms O’Driscoll issued a public apology via social media, expressing remorse for her behaviour and acknowledging the impact on those present at the confirmation ceremony. \In her public apology, Ms O’Driscoll stated that she had no excuses for her actions and that she deeply regretted the distress caused. She acknowledged that her apologies might not mean much but that she was truly sorry for her behavior. She further stated that she didn’t know who the person in the church was or remember the events. She also expressed that she had “lost herself” somewhere along the line and had shamed her family and partner’s family due to her actions. Ms. O’Driscoll addressed the parents and children present in the church, expressing her deep sorrow and offering an explanation that her mental health and addiction had taken over her at the time. She indicated that her behavior was out of character and attributed it to underlying issues with mental health and addiction. Additionally, she addressed those who had made videos, commented and judged about the incident and expressed that she prayed such misfortune would never happen to them. She added that her journey towards recovery and inner peace has started and requested the public to consider her mental health struggles before judging her. Following the incident and the court hearing, Ms. O’Driscoll is scheduled to attend Cuain Mhuire next week. The judge convicted her and imposed a fine of €100, granting her six months to fulfill the payment. The events surrounding the incident and its aftermath highlight the complexities of mental health, addiction, and public behavior, prompting a wider discussion on the intersection of these issues within communities.\The incident took place on a Saturday, when St Mary’s Church in Navan was filled with children, parents, and sponsors for a confirmation ceremony. Ms. O'Driscoll’s actions caused immediate concern and disruption. Teachers and the priest present acted quickly to remove her from the altar area calmly and efficiently, ensuring the safety of the attendees. The gardai were called to the scene, leading to Ms. O’Driscoll’s arrest. The fact that the incident happened during a religious ceremony involving children adds a layer of sensitivity and concern. The public apology and the court’s decision to impose a fine reflect the seriousness of the offense while also taking into account any mitigating factors that the court considered. The case also sheds light on the importance of addressing the underlying causes of such incidents, such as mental health issues and addiction, and the necessity of providing resources and support to individuals struggling with these challenges. The legal proceedings and the public response to the incident underscore the need for understanding and compassion towards those battling mental health and addiction, as well as the need for public safety and order. The media coverage of this event serves as a reminder of the need for empathy and support within communities. The incident serves as an occasion for reflection on the impact of mental health and addiction on public behavior, the importance of seeking help, and the need for communities to provide support and understanding. The case reinforces the requirement for a balanced approach to the management of such incidents, taking into account both the need to maintain public safety and provide the support and rehabilitation needed by individuals struggling with challenging circumstances





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