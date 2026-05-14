Woman Convicted of Manslaughter in Fatal Acid Attack

A woman from Plymouth, Paris Wilson, has been found guilty of manslaughter and attempted kidnap in the fatal acid attack on her former husband, Danny Cahalane. The attack occurred in February 2025, resulting in Cahalane's death in May that year.

A woman who helped orchestrate a fatal acid attack on her former husband is set to be jailed. Paris Wilson, 35, from Plymouth , was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted kidnap but acquitted of murder at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.

Danny Cahalane was assaulted with sulphuric acid at his residence in Lipson Road, Plymouth, on February 21, 2025. The 38 year old father of two succumbed to his injuries in hospital on May 3 last year. After an 18-week trial, the jury spent 40 hours and 45 minutes deliberating before delivering its verdicts. Along with Wilson, Ramarnee Bakas-Sithole, 23, of London, was also found guilty of manslaughter.

Abdulrasheed Adedoja, 23, of Neasden, London, and Israel Augustus, 26, of Tottenham, London, were convicted of murdering Mr Cahalane. Two further defendants, Jude Hill, 43, of Plymouth, and Isanah Sungum, 22, of Edmonton, London, were acquitted of murder and manslaughter. Wilson, Jean Mukuna, 24, and Arrone Mukuna, 25, both of Camden, London, were found guilty of the attempted kidnap of Mr Cahalane, which occurred on January 19, 2025, while Bakas-Sithole and Adedoja were cleared of the charge.

The same five defendants were discharged of an offence of attempted grievous bodily harm. Meanwhile, Sungum was convicted of membership of an organised crime gang involved in drug supply and the enforcement of drug debts. Jenna Said, 40, of Plymouth, was acquitted of the charge, while Brian Kalemba, 23, of Barking, London, was also cleared of the same charge and discharged of murder and manslaughter charges





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Acid Attack Manslaughter Attempted Kidnap Conviction Trial Verdict Organized Crime Drug Supply Drug Debts Gang Involvement Fatality Organized Crime Network Plymouth London Dubai Spain Thailand Oreston Lipson Road Winchester Crown Court Ramarnee Bakas-Sithole Abdulrasheed Adedoja Israel Augustus Jude Hill Isanah Sungum Jenna Said Brian Kalemba

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