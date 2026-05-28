Woman Convicted of Murdering One-Year-Old Son After Loft Discovery

Emma Barnett has been found guilty of murdering her toddler son Oakley after they were found in a loft during a welfare check. The child died in hospital two months later. The mother refused to answer questions during police investigation and was convicted following an 18-day trial.

A woman has been found guilty of murder following the death of her one-year-old son. The case involved Emma Barnett, 36, of Chester Road, Debden, Essex .

Emergency services were called to her home on November 8, 2024, after concerns were raised about the welfare of both mother and child. Upon arriving, officers forced entry into the property and discovered Barnett in the loft with her son, Oakley. After initial conversations, officers grew increasingly concerned about the child's condition. They forced entry into the loft, and both Barnett and Oakley were taken to hospital for treatment.

Despite medical efforts, Oakley died in December 2024. Barnett was treated in hospital and then arrested on suspicion of murder in January 2025. Police conducted a detailed investigation, interviewing Barnett in June 2025. She refused to answer questions but was charged with a single count of murder.

The case went to trial at Cambridge Crown Court, lasting 18 days. The jury heard that Barnett had been due to attend a legal hearing regarding Oakley's future; the child had been subject to an interim care order on the day they went missing. Detective Inspector James Holmes of Essex Police described the investigation as extremely upsetting and difficult for all involved, adding that thoughts remain with Oakley and everyone who loved him





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Murder Conviction Child Death Essex Loft Welfare Check Care Order Cambridge Crown Court

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