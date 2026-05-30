Woman granted safety order against husband who accused her of having affairs with neighbours

A woman has been granted a safety order against her husband, who she said has never changed a nappy or tied a shoe for their children. The woman, married for over 50 years, said she has had to put up with her husband's jealousy and paranoia all her life.

A judge has granted a woman a safety order against her husband, who she said has never changed a nappy or tied a shoe for their children.

The woman, married for over 50 years, said she has had to put up with her husband's jealousy and paranoia all her life. She claimed her husband recently started accusing her of having 'rides' - not affairs - with her neighbours and started naming people in the neighbourhood. The woman said every time she went to the pub or spoke to a gentleman, she was accused of having an affair.

She denied having any affairs, saying all her time has been taken up with raising the couple's children. The woman believed her husband had an affair with a woman he was 'obsessed' with during their marriage. In evidence, the man denied having any affairs and told his solicitor that he never had an affair with any girl, including her. The solicitor for the wife put it to her that her husband had a sexual coercive control over her.

The woman replied that of course he had, as he would come home and tell her 'we will have sex tomorrow' for the last number of years. He would have the heater on in the room ready for it. The man's solicitor told the woman that her husband wants her to come home and still loves her.

However, the woman said she has had enough of her husband's accusations and has moved out of the family home. The woman has the support of all of the children, who are now adults. The man denied having a sexual coercive control over his wife, saying she was the one who would have intercourse whenever she felt like it. He alleged that his wife's affairs were well known in the parish.

The woman said her husband often belted her and once told her to say that a cow had kicked her if she was asked what happened to her face





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Safety Order Husband Wife Accusations Affairs

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