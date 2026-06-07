Woman in her 20s dies in single-vehicle crash on N73 in Cork

A woman in her 20s died in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the N73 Mallow to Dublin Road at Kildorrery, Co Cork on Sunday morning. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and camera footage.

A tragic road traffic collision claimed the life of a young woman in her 20s on the N73 Mallow to Dublin Road at Kildorrery, County Cork, on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred between 7am and 7.30am, when the woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, lost control of her car under circumstances that are currently under investigation. Emergency services were called to the scene, but despite their efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was subsequently removed to the local mortuary at Cork University Hospital, where a postmortem examination will be conducted in due course.

The coroner has been notified of the death, and arrangements are being made for an inquest to establish the full circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The N73 road remained closed throughout Sunday between Kildorrery Village and the R522 junction to facilitate a technical examination by forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions were put in place to reroute traffic, and Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses or anyone with camera footage, including dashcam or mobile phone recordings, from the area between 7am and 7.30am to come forward. Any information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be crucial in helping investigators piece together the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

Gardaí are particularly interested in any sightings of the vehicle prior to the collision or any unusual road conditions at the time. This tragic event has deeply affected the local community in Kildorrery and the wider County Cork area. The victim's family has been informed and are being supported by specially trained Gardaí. The road has since reopened, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fermoy Garda station at (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. Roads policing authorities have reiterated the importance of road safety, especially on rural routes like the N73, which can be hazardous in certain conditions. This incident serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life and the need for vigilance behind the wheel





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Fatal Crash N73 Cork Road Traffic Collision Garda Appeal Single-Vehicle Accident

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