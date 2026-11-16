An Garda Síochána confirms a driver arrested in the Monkstown incident injuring six teens is released. A file prepares for the DPP following the crash on Oliver Plunkett Road that hospitalized three children.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed that a woman arrested in connection with a serious road traffic incident in south Dublin was released without charge. The gardaí stated that a comprehensive file regarding the circumstances of the collision is currently being prepared for review by the Director of Public Prosecutions. This legal procedure follows a crash that resulted in significant injuries to a group of six teenagers in the Monkstown area.

Critical Injuries at Oliver Plunkett Road Incident

The collision occurred on Sunday, November 8th, at approximately 3pm outside a row of shops on Oliver Plunkett Road in the Monkstown Farm area, near Dún Laoghaire. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a woman in her 40s, struck a group of six young pedestrians comprising three boys and three girls. The ages of the victims ranged from 13 to 15 years old. Some of the teenagers sustained critical injuries requiring immediate medical intervention.

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Hospitalization of Victims and Driver

Medical responders treated the injured teenagers at the scene before transporting them to specialized pediatric care facilities. Three of the victims were admitted to Children's Health Ireland (CHI) Temple Street, while the other three were transferred to CHI Crumlin. As of the most recent update, three of the teenagers remain in the hospital receiving treatment. The driver of the car was also treated in a hospital for injuries sustained during the crash.

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Arrest and Subsequent Release of Driver

Following the incident, the woman in her 40s was arrested on Monday. She was initially held at a Garda station in the Dublin region while initial inquiries were conducted. The decision to release her without charge does not indicate a conclusion to the legal process. Instead, the Gardaí are finalizing an investigative report to submit to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a determination on potential charges.

Investigation and Victim Support Measures

An Garda Síochána has appointed a senior investigating officer to lead the ongoing inquiry into the road traffic accident. Additionally, a family liaison officer has been assigned to provide support to the victims and their families during this difficult time. The authorities have not released further details regarding the specific cause of the crash or the current condition of the hospitalized teenagers.