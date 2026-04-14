Woman's Decade-Long Battle with 'Elephant-Like' Skin Believed to be Caused by Topical Steroid Withdrawal

A woman details her struggle with severe skin conditions, including 'elephant-like' skin, after prolonged use of steroid creams for eczema, leading her to suspect topical steroid withdrawal and the difficulties she faced in receiving proper medical care and recognition for her condition.

Rosemary Hook, a 29-year-old technician, claims she has been suffering from the debilitating effects of topical steroid withdrawal ( TSW ) after using steroid cream s for eczema for 28 years. Her ordeal, which has left her with 'oozing', elephant-like skin and rendered her 'unrecognisable', began after she relocated to London in 2016. Hook's experience highlights the challenges faced by individuals who believe they are experiencing TSW , a condition often dismissed or not fully understood by medical professionals. This story underscores the urgent need for further research and recognition of TSW within the medical community.

Hook's journey with eczema treatment started when she was just three months old. She was prescribed steroid creams of increasing strength throughout her childhood and adolescence. She alleges that the medication's instructions advised limiting use to one week at a time. However, the condition dramatically worsened after moving to London, with her skin becoming extremely red, inflamed, and painful across her entire body. She began losing clumps of hair, and the pain became so severe that she was often unable to move.

Seeking answers, she turned to social media, where she discovered a community of individuals discussing TSW. She became convinced that she was trapped in a 'vicious cycle' of dependency, where the creams were exacerbating her symptoms while also becoming essential to her condition. Hook’s symptoms persisted for a decade, accompanied by depression and anxiety, and she asserts that her concerns were dismissed by her GP, who prescribed immunosuppressants, including a type of chemotherapy drug, instead of recognizing TSW. The long-term use of these creams caused significant physical and emotional distress.

In a desperate attempt to find relief, Hook travelled to Thailand in December 2025 for plasma therapy, which she describes as 'life-changing'. This treatment has allowed her to regain some sense of normalcy. However, the treatment is costly, at £200 per session, and she anticipates needing up to five years of continued therapy. Hook is actively fundraising to cover the costs.

The physical manifestations of her condition have been severe. Her skin developed a thickened, elephant-skin texture in certain areas, becoming incredibly fragile. This fragility resulted in deep cracks, making even the simplest movements painful. She experienced constant flaking and shedding, alongside persistent irritation that caused oozing and bleeding, making daily life physically exhausting. The transformation of her appearance led to significant anxiety and social isolation, preventing her from leaving her house.

Hook says that she was told that she was not taking care of herself properly, and that she was making herself unwell on purpose. Hook's story sheds light on the often-dismissed experience of TSW, where the long-term use of steroid creams can lead to severe and debilitating withdrawal symptoms.





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Topical Steroid Withdrawal TSW Eczema Steroid Cream Skin Condition Medical Misdiagnosis

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