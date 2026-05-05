Woman set on fire recalls attack and feeling 'alone' as further arrests made

Alexis Lee Campion, a mother-of-two, suffered horrific injuries after being deliberately set alight at her home in Dublin. She has undergone finger amputations and is receiving ongoing medical care. Gardai have made further arrests in connection with the attempted murder.

A woman who was deliberately set on fire had to have her fingers amputated and has told family how she felt “alone” during the attack.

Tragic mother-of-two Alexis Lee Campion (44) was left in an induced coma and fighting for her life after she was doused in an accelerant and set on fire when she answered her front door in Oak Downs, Clondalkin, west Dublin on November 25. Now gardai have made further arrests in the case - arresting men in their 20s, 30s and 40s on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

The arrests come as gardai also carried out searches on nine properties in relation to the investigation. Speaking exclusively to The Irish Mirror today, a family member of Alexis said they were delighted there is further progress in the case, as they opened up about her continued struggles in hospital.

“I am happy this is happening but obviously it’s still a very hard process for us all to take in and to see her like that. She’s a beautiful girl and our hearts are deeply affected by the way she’s been left. It's a lifelong trauma we'll never forget and it’s affected all of us,” the family member, who asked not to be named, said.

Thankfully Alexis has woken from her coma, but she faces a long and uphill battle in recovery - the horrific extent of which the family member revealed today.

“Her hair is gone. Your hair is what covers you in your most vulnerable time as a girl. Her skin on her face is affected, she has burns on her neck and her arms. She cries about losing her fingers.

On both hands her fingers are amputated down to the knuckle,” they said. Alexis has also been able to recall the attack, telling family members how she remembers the smell of the accelerant she was doused with and the terror she went through that day.

“She does remember it all. It upsets her very, very much,” the family member said.

“She says she can still remember the smell of whatever he threw on her, the aerosol. She remembers being very terrified and alone in all of it. It’s just going to take a long time to heal from this. She wakes up with nightmares and it's awful, it really is.

” The family member said it has been a tough six months for them, and that Alexis has had to be moved to three different hospitals over the course of her recovery.

“She’s not out of the hospital yet. She's been to three separate hospitals. She is still very fragile at the minute. She's been through a hell of a lot.

She’s lost everything. She lost her home. Everything that could go wrong for her did go wrong but with the support of her family we’re just trying to be there as best we can,” they said.

“Her boys' lives are never going to be the same. One is continually going up to her and he has to set aside all his dreams to help his mother,” they added. In a statement gardai confirmed that three more people had been arrested in relation to the incident.

“Three (3) men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s were arrested this morning, Tuesday, 5th May, 2026 on suspicion of attempted murder and are detained under Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007 in Garda Stations in Dublin,” a garda spokesperson said. “A total of nine (9) properties were searched during the operation this morning. Investigations ongoing.

” In March Paul Brannigan of Lealand Drive, Clondalkin, was charged with the attempted murder of Alexis, contrary to common law at her home, and assault causing harm to a named male in the property on the same date. Mr Brannigan and two co-defendants appeared before Judge John Hughes at Dublin District Court. Garda Danielle O'Sullivan gave evidence that Mr Brannigan 'made no reply' when charged. He was remanded in custody.

Co-defendants, Nathan Dolan, aged 18, of Monastery Gate Avenue and Keith McCabe, 41, with an address at Thornfield Square, both in Clondalkin, were charged with connected offences: making threats to kill Ms Campion and the male, and extortion by demanding money with menaces from them on November 25. Garda Shane O'Brien said Mr McCabe also had no reply to his four charges. Judge Hughes noted that the accused faced objections to his bail.

However, his solicitor, Michael Hennessy, said that Mr McCabe would seek bail at his next scheduled hearing. Legal aid was granted, and the judge agreed to request medical treatment for Mr McCabe in custody. Garda Charles McPartland told the judge that unemployed Mr Dolan made 'no reply' when charged. His solicitor said there was no bail application at this point





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Attempted Murder Arson Alexis Lee Campion Dublin Ireland Gardai Investigation Hospital Amputation Trauma

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