Woman Shares Rare Brain Condition Where Strangers Appear Recognizable

Jenny Parry, 54, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, shares her rare brain condition that causes her to believe everyone she encounters, including complete strangers, are known to her. Neurologists at the University of York believe they've identified the precise cause of hyperfamiliarity for faces (HFF).

A woman has opened up about her rare brain condition which causes her to believe that everyone she encounters – including complete strangers – are known to her.

Jenny Parry, 54, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was diagnosed with hyperfamiliarity for faces (HFF), an extraordinarily rare neurological disorder, triggered by a severe migraine experienced during a walk with her daughter at Painswick Rococo Garden, Gloucestershire. The condition has affected her self-esteem, leaving her unable to look at people's faces. She shared her experiences with neuroscientists at the University of York, who believe they've identified the precise cause of the condition





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