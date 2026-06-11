Woman Sues Company for Sexual Harassment and Discrimination

A waitress named Claudia Amaral Callai sued a gastropub called The Dockers on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination by a more senior staff member. She claimed her employment had been terminated as a consequence of not welcoming the sexual advances of the staff member alleged.

Woman alleged she was victim of touching, improper comments and discrimination by more senior staff member Waitress Claudia Amaral Callai had sued Dannervale Limited, which trades as The Dockers , on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin.

She had alleged she had been the victim of sexual touching, repeated and improper comments, harassment and discrimination by a more senior member of staff. In her proceedings against the company Callai alleged that management and her supervisors had been aware of the egregious conduct, horrific discrimination and sexual harassment she claimed she had experienced. She claimed her employment had terminated as a consequence of her having not welcomed the sexual advances of the staff member alleged.

Callai had sought compensation for discrimination under the Employment Equality Act and damages for assault and trespass as well as for negligence and breach of duty. Following talks between the parties, the case was resolved





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Claudia Amaral Callai The Dockers Sir John Rogerson’S Quay Gastropub David Bowie U2 Sexual Harassment Discrimination Employment Equality Act Damages Negligence Breach Of Duty Negotiations Resolution

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