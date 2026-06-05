Women of Honour Group Takes Legal Action Over State's Refusal to Fund Tribunal Legal Costs

The Women of Honour CLG challenges the State's refusal to fund their legal representation at the Defence Forces tribunal, citing inequality of arms and constitutional unfairness.

The Women of Honour CLG, a group representing former and current female members of the Irish Defence Forces who have alleged bullying, harassment, and sexual assault, has initiated a High Court challenge against the State's refusal to provide funding for their legal representation at a tribunal investigating these claims.

The group argues that the lack of funding creates a fundamental inequality of arms, as the State, which is the subject of the complaints, is fully represented and funded, while the women, who are voluntary participants cooperating with the tribunal, face the risk of being denied legal costs. In an application before Judge Sara Phelan, barrister Mark Harty submitted that the tribunal's own cost-assessment rules, which consider conduct and cooperation, are inapplicable to the Women of Honour since they are not respondents or under suspicion.

Instead, they are complainants whose testimonies are central to the tribunal's work. Harty contended that denying funding undermines the tribunal's effectiveness and violates constitutional fairness. He emphasized that the State cannot rely on the tribunal's limitations to avoid ensuring effective participation. The application also highlighted that witnesses may face scrutiny of their credibility and reputational harm in a public forum, making the right to representation illusory if funding is absent.

Judge Phelan put the respondents-Minister for Defence Helen McEntee, Ireland, and the Attorney General-on notice and adjourned the matter for the judicial review list next week. This case underscores ongoing debates about access to justice and the treatment of whistleblowers within military institutions. The Women of Honour group has been advocating for systemic change, and this legal challenge is a significant step in their campaign for accountability and fairness.

The outcome could set a precedent for how tribunals handle funding for complainants in sensitive cases involving state institutions





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Women Of Honour Tribunal Funding Inequality Of Arms Legal Challenge Defence Forces

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