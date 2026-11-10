Women's Champions League: Chelsea Held Goalless by Hacken as Real Madrid Win 3-0

Chelsea drew 0-0 at Hacken while Real Madrid beat Paris FC 3-0 in the Women's Champions League, reshaping the league phase table after four matches.

Chelsea were held to a goalless stalemate by Hacken in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday, while Real Madrid recorded their first win of the league phase with a 3-0 victory over Paris FC in the Spanish capital. The English club were unable to break down the Swedish side, leaving them in a tight chase near the top of the league phase table.

The match in Sweden ended without a goal, but Chelsea came closest to scoring, hitting the woodwork twice. Hacken goalkeeper Jennifer Falk produced an inspired display that kept the visitors at bay for the full match.

Also read ‘I was in extreme pain’: Women with endometriosis forced to travel abroad for treatment

Chelsea Stalemate at Hacken Keeps League Phase Race Tight

Chelsea finished the Hacken match with one point and moved outright second in the league phase table after four matches. The result left them one point behind defending champions Barcelona, who remain perfect in the competition but have a game in hand.

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor will look at the table with caution. Lyon and Arsenal are both just one point behind Chelsea, and either club could move above them on this matchday.

Advertisement

Chelsea's failure to score means they missed a chance to build a bigger cushion. Hitting the woodwork twice showed they created chances, but the lack of a finish against Falk meant the stalemate was costly in a crowded table.

Real Madrid Beat Paris FC 3-0 With Three Second-Half Goals

Real Madrid beat Paris FC 3-0 in the Spanish capital, with all three goals arriving in the second half. The win gave Pau Quesada's side their first victory of the league phase and lifted them to sixth in the table on six points.

Arianna Caruso broke the deadlock for Real Madrid in the 55th minute. Ten minutes later, Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn thumped home to double the hosts' lead.

Linda Caicedo made the points safe with nine minutes remaining, finishing smartly from a reverse pass by Felicia Schroeder. Paris FC, who lost the match, remain 15th in the table on two points.

Advertisement

Felicia Schroeder Sets Up All Three Real Madrid Goals

Swedish attacker Felicia Schroeder laid on all three goals for Real Madrid, a sparkling performance from the 19-year-old. Her passing set up Caruso, Beerensteyn and Caicedo, making her the central creative figure in the Madrid attack.

Real Madrid's victory shows how quickly a side can move up the standings in the league phase. Their six points now place them in a position where further wins could push them into contention with the teams above them.

Upcoming Fixtures Could Reshape the Women's Champions League Table

Later on the same matchday, Manchester City visit Inter Milan, Roma host Servette, and Paris Saint-Germain welcome Bayern Munich. Each result could change the positions of Chelsea, Lyon, Arsenal and Real Madrid in the league phase table.

With Barcelona holding a game in hand, Chelsea must respond quickly to keep pace with the leaders. The outcomes of these fixtures will determine which clubs advance most strongly through the remaining league phase matches.