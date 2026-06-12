Women's Prize for Fiction and Non-Fiction Winners

Virginia Evans, author of The Correspondent, and Lyse Doucet, author of The Finest Hotel in Kabul: A People's History of Afghanistan, have won the 2026 Women's Prize for Fiction and Non-Fiction.

Virginia Evans , right, author of The Correspondent , and Lyse Doucet , author of The Finest Hotel in Kabul: A People's History of Afghanistan, winners of the 2026 Women's Prize for Fiction and Non-Fiction.

Photograph: Matt Crossick/PAfor a creative writing master's degree at Trinity College's Oscar Wilde Centre has won the Women's Prize for Fiction. Virginia Evans, who studied under Irish writers Kevin Power, Claire Keegan, Carlo Gébler and the centre's director, Eoin McNamee, won the prize for her bestselling debut novel, The Correspondent, which is to be made into a film, starring and produced by The prize was announced last night at the Women's Prize Summer Party in Bedford Square Gardens, London, alongside the winner of the 2026 Women's Prize for Non Fiction, The Finest Hotel in Kabul: A People's History of Afghanistan byis the emotional, uplifting story of 73-year-old Sybil Van Antwerp, told through letters to family and friends.

Sybil is stubborn, cantankerous, opinionated, always steadfast in her belief in the power of the written word. Yet as the clock begins to tick, the need for a few post-scripts to the life she's led becomes apparent.last month: ‘Eoin McNamee was my overseer, and my mentor for my thesis. We were working on my novel, and I remember him saying to me one time, ‘You have such good command of language and cadence, and your work is so distilled.

And these are good things to have. But you are so unwilling to hurt your characters. You have to let them be hurt. You’re not here to be the judge of their decisions.

You’re just there to be the storyteller. You have to let people do horrible things. ’ And that comes into my novel The Correspondent. That was so helpful for me.

’ McNamee said: ‘I was thinking of Gerry Dawe and Brendan Kennelly today. When they set up the Oscar Wilde Centre in Trinity it was in service to writers and writing. I think they would be very proud of Virginia.

’The Good Russian: In Search of a Nation’s Soul; and there is aReviews are Daniel Geary on After the Fall by Ian Shapiro; Helen Cullen on Experts in a Dying Field by Patrick FreyneCatherine Higgins-Moore on Awake, Awake by Fiona Mozley; Declan Burke on the best new crime fiction; Maya Kulukundis on Judy Blume: A Life by Mark Oppenheimer; Miriam Mulcahy on Blasket Bound by Lesley Bond; Mei Chin on To the Moon and Back by Eliana Ramage; Rory O’Sullivan on Walter Benjamin by Peter Gordon; Dean Van Nguyen on Braver New World by John Kampfner; John Gibbons on Farming in Ireland: Crisis and Climate by Pat Brereton; Andrew Lynch on Animate: How Animals Shape the Human Mind by Michael Bond; John Cooney on Pope Leo by Fr Michael Collins; Eamon Maher on American Hope by Christopher Lamb; Neil Hegarty on Irish Anthropocene: Literature, Climate Change, Sovereignty by Malcolm Sen; and Sinéad Gibney on Growth, Democracy or Climate Action?

The New Political Trilemma of Advanced Capitalism Aidan Regan. The Irish Writers Centre is celebrating 35 years with the launch of an anthology competition that will showcase the work of 35 writers from across Ireland. Supported by Dublin Unesco City of Literature, the anthology will feature a diverse collection of previously unpublished short stories, essays and poetry from writers affiliated with the Irish Writers Centre. It will go on sale in time for Christmas.

Through an open-call process, 35 contributors will be selected by a panel of internal and external judges, ensuring a transparent and inclusive approach that reflects the Irish Writers Centre’s mission of supporting writers at every stage of their creative journey. They will each receive €250 alongside a complimentary copy of the anthology.

Mags McLoughlin, CEO of the Irish Writers Centre, said: ‘This anthology feels like the perfect way to honour the writers, voices and stories that have been the lifeblood of the organisation since its foundation. ’ The anthology is open to writers aged 18 and over, resident on the island of Ireland, who have previously engaged with the Irish Writers Centre through programmes, mentoring initiatives, competitions, memberships, events and creative projects.

Full competition details, eligibility criteria and submission guidelines can be found at An Evening with Lisa Jewell and Andrea Mara in conversation with Sinéad Crowley takes place next Tuesday, June 16th, at 7pm in the Royal Irish Academy of Music, 36-38 Westland Row, Dublin 2. Tickets €18.

In Where the River Rises this Sunday, June 14th, at 6pm on RTÉ lyric fm, poet Jane Clarke reads poems from her collections A Change in the Air and When the Tree Falls (Bloodaxe Books), which celebrate nature in and around the Avonmore River in Co Wicklow, describe its fragility, and champion efforts being made to protect and restore i





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Women's Prize For Fiction And Non-Fiction Virginia Evans The Correspondent Lyse Doucet The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History Oscar Wilde Centre Eoin Mcnamee The Correspondent Film The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History Sybil Van Antwerp The Correspondent Novel The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Correspondent Film Production The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History The Finest Hotel In Kabul: A People's History

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stewards' Decision to Declare Benvenuto Cellini a Non-Runner Sparks Outrage After Derby IncidentA controversial stewarding decision has seen the market leader for the Epsom Derby, Benvenuto Cellini, declared a non-runner after a starting stall issue, igniting fury from prominent figures in the racing world. The colt, winner of the Chester Vase, was the 3-1 favourite for the premier Classic. However, an inquiry was launched after it was discovered his hind leg was caught on the inside shelf of the starting stall as the gates opened, depriving him of a fair start. Head of Stewards Shaun Parker defended the ruling, citing evidence that the horse was effectively on three legs and unable to jump with the field. Jockey Ryan Moore's intended positive ride was immediately compromised. The decision has been met with fierce criticism, most notably from professional gambler and pundit Noel Dineen, who branded it ludicrous. Dineen questioned the precedent set by using stall camera evidence and argued many horses experience slow starts without such scrutiny. The ruling has transformed the Derby's betting market and left supporters of the horse feeling aggrieved.

Read more »

FAI Submits Bid to Host 2029 Women's Champions League Final in DublinThe Football Association of Ireland has formally submitted its final bid to UEFA to host the 2029 Women's Champions League final at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, citing a surge in women's football participation and a strong history of successful event hosting.

Read more »

Ireland to bring non-Leinster players into camp next weekPreparations for the Nations Championship tour will get underway on Monday.

Read more »

Anna Llewellyn wins Caterpillar Poetry PrizeA man teaching the birds to sing captivated this year’s judge

Read more »