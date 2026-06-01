Workers given two-month window to opt out of Ireland's My Future Fund auto-enrolment scheme

The My Future Fund auto-enrolment scheme in Ireland offers a two-month window for workers to opt out of the scheme, which takes 1.5 per cent of a worker's gross wage each month, with a similar sum coming from the employer and the State adding €1 for every €3 put in by the worker.

The My Future Fund auto-enrolment scheme in Ireland offers a two-month window for workers to opt out of the scheme, which takes 1.5 per cent of a worker's gross wage each month, with a similar sum coming from the employer and the State adding €1 for every €3 put in by the worker.

Almost 770,000 workers were compulsorily signed up to the scheme on January 1st. The organisation overseeing the scheme, Naersa, said the My Future Fund is designed to help people increase their financial security in their retirement years. However, those who are most likely to leave the scheme are often the ones who should stay, while those with a genuine reason to opt out usually do not realise it.

The scheme is strongly recommended for people paying income tax at the standard rate, who otherwise would rely solely on the State pension. Higher-rate taxpayers may benefit more from the tax relief available via more traditional occupational pension arrangements, but this depends on whether the worker's employer is also happy to contribute to their pension. Most of those signed up to My Future Fund work in companies where employers have failed to do so.

As of March, more than 6,600 employers had not yet signed up to the auto-enrolment scheme as required. The agency is working to bring these employers on board and has warned that employers who do not sign up can be prosecuted. The opt-out window for those who were signed up in January will close at the end of August.

After that, the next chance for anyone to opt out will be in the two months after contributions increase - in January and February of 2029, 2032 and 2035. However, there is an option within the scheme for people to pause contributions at any time for any reason. To opt out, participants can log into the My Future Fund portal using their verified information and answer some mandatory questions.

Anyone choosing to do so will have a cooling-off period of 48 hours during which they can change their minds. Contributions made to their fund over the past six months will remain in the scheme and will continue to be invested on the participants' behalf, unless the worker chooses to rejoin the scheme or until they are once again compulsorily signed up two years after opting out.

State contributions will be made unless the worker chooses to rejoin the scheme or until they are once again compulsorily signed up two years after opting out





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

My Future Fund Auto-Enrolment Scheme Ireland Opt Out Worker's Gross Wage

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Surprising Ecological Benefits of Ireland's Large Black SlugAn exploration of the crucial ecological roles played by the European large black slug, Arion ater, in Irish gardens and ecosystems. The article highlights its function as a compost maker, its role in cleaning garden debris, and its importance as a food source for various wildlife, while noting it is not the most destructive slug species.

Read more »

Friends reunited in all four All-Ireland football clashes as managers face former teamsIntriguing coaching subplots add some spice to a GAA feast

Read more »

Why was there no boycott of the Ireland-Qatar match?A question for supporters about genocidal intent

Read more »

Key June social welfare payments and changes you need to knowThere are a number of important social welfare dates and payment changes in Ireland next month

Read more »