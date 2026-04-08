Workplace Accident on Company Trip: Navigating Employer-of-Record Responsibilities and Employee Rights

An employee, injured during a company-organized trip, faces a loss of income due to their absence and is seeking clarity on their rights and recourse. The situation involves an employer-of-record arrangement, where a foreign company uses an Irish entity to handle legal employment responsibilities. The news article examines the responsibilities of both the foreign company and the employer of record in such scenarios, the potential for shared liability in cases of workplace accidents, and the employee's entitlement to benefits. Experts weigh in on the complexities of employer-of-record agreements, the lack of established legal precedents, and the importance of ensuring fair treatment and employee protection.

A reader, employed under an employer-of-record arrangement, experienced a workplace accident during a company-organized trip and is now facing a loss of income due to their inability to work. The incident occurred during a company-sponsored trip to the company's main location, where the employee was involved in an accident during a planned group activity. The company covered all expenses, including flights, accommodation, meals, and activities.

Following the accident, the employee was diagnosed with injuries and certified unfit for work, requiring ongoing medical care. Initially, their salary was paid through the employer of record, but payments ceased due to the extended absence, leaving the employee struggling to fund their medical treatment. The reader is now seeking clarity on their rights and recourse in this complex situation, having received conflicting information from both the foreign company directing their work and the employer of record, the legal employer in Ireland. The reader finds themselves in a distressing position, caught between two entities, each potentially attempting to deflect responsibility for the workplace incident and the subsequent loss of income.\Employer-of-record arrangements, increasingly popular in Ireland, particularly after the Covid-19 pandemic, involve a foreign company utilizing Irish talent without establishing a legal presence in the country. A local employer of record handles legal responsibilities like contracts, payroll, and HR, while the foreign company directs the employee's day-to-day work. According to Damien McCarthy, founder and chief executive of HR Buddy, a consultancy firm providing employer-of-record services, responsibility for a workplace accident is typically shared between the two entities. The employer of record generally holds primary legal and statutory liability, while the client company often has direct responsibility for safety and supervision. McCarthy suggests that the client company, in this case, the foreign entity, might be held responsible if they exercised a high degree of control, potentially leading to negligence. He also points out that the foreign company likely didn't inform the employer of record about the accident and that indemnity clauses within employer-of-record agreements often exist to protect the employer of record from accidents due to unsafe conditions. McCarthy's opinion is that the client company should manage the matter, with the employer of record facilitating the process as the legal employer. Regarding the loss of income, he suggests the reader may be entitled to injury or illness benefits if they have sufficient PRSI contributions.\Moira Grassick, chief operations officer at Peninsula Ireland, a firm specializing in employment law and HR, acknowledges the increasing popularity of employer-of-record arrangements while highlighting their novelty and the lack of extensive legal precedent. She emphasizes that the question of who is considered the employer in such arrangements is still largely untested in Irish courts, although it's anticipated that legal challenges are inevitable. Grassick asserts that the activity in question would likely be considered an extension of the workplace, strengthening the case for employer responsibility. The core issue revolves around determining liability and ensuring the injured employee receives appropriate compensation and support. The conflicting information from the involved entities exacerbates the employee's distress, underscoring the need for clear legal guidelines and established practices within employer-of-record arrangements to protect employee rights and ensure fair treatment in the event of workplace accidents





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Employer-Of-Record Workplace Accident Company Trip Employee Rights Employment Law

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