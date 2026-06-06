World Cup 2026: High Costs, Political Tensions, and the Spectacle Ahead

A detailed look at the upcoming 2026 World Cup hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, covering fan costs, political dynamics during the draw, and security concerns including ICE presence at stadiums.

Late last year, an England football fan, seized by an onset of optimism, scribbled out a budgetary estimate for taking his family of five to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, in which the intrepid Lions would make it all the way to the final on July 19th in the MetLife stadium, New Jersey.

He included ticket prices, accommodation, travel and food and he came up with a total of just over £42,000 (€49,000). The estimate provoked a hot response across social media platforms, ranging from predictable outbursts of disgust at US capitalism gone rogue to the counterpoint that an £8,000 per person average is not bad for the madness of carting a family of five through a five-week football odyssey, and to the rationale of how he should not worry because England will probably be gone by the quarter-finals.

More tempered observations pointed out that, if anything, he had drastically underbudgeted for internal travel costs, food, had not accounted for the automatic 20 per cent tip that is an embedded element of US society and that he could forget about having a drink on that 42 grand. The World Cup draw took place in the now-moribund Kennedy Center on a snowy Friday morning in December in Washington.

The event was hijacked by the servile performance of politicians: Gianni Infantino, Donald Trump, Claudia Sheinbaum and Mark Carney carried out the draw. Trump recalled watching Pele play for the Cosmos in 1975, a vague memory that served as an accidental reference point to the origin of soccer in the US.

Carney, during a later event in Canada, shared his own memory of watching the 1986 World Cup from his basement, with Canada making its debut as a team of amateurs against Michel Platinis France. The image of the three leaders standing with miniature banners bearing the name of their respective nations served as yet another imperishable FIFA image of where the beautiful game and murky politics merge.

The World Cup draw marked a pause in the fraught and frosty year of diplomacy among the host countries, defined by the threatened on-off import tariffs of the Trump regime, the persistent threat by the White House to employ unilateral force to deal with Mexicos drug cartels, Trumps casual insulting references to Canada as the 51st state and Carneys acclaimed and persuasive if premature Davos speech in which he told a receptive gathering that the world is in rupture not transition. Like the US, Canada has made immense strides in developing football in the decades since.

Mexico, host nation in 1970 and in 1986, has no need to burnish its credentials as a football-mad country. But the terse political climate and geographical distances reinforce the sense that three separate and distinct football extravaganzas are about to take place. Only when the matches start coming thick and fast and the world tunes in will the idea of a cohesive tournament featuring all three countries begin to take shape.

Anticipation of the event has been overshadowed by advance reporting of the prohibitive costs for fans travelling to the US, of concerns over safety and immigration fears, including the possibility of ICE agents being stationed at stadiums. A city labour union representing more than 2,000 hospitality employees warned that workers at the SoFi Stadium would strike if ICE agents are stationed at the venue during games.

Robert Luna, the LA county sheriff, said on Monday that he had called the head of Homeland Security for the LA region and was told that federal agents would be present for security but that civil immigration enforcement would not occur at any of the games. He noted that any of that is subject to change, but he trusted the information, adding that if that starts occurring we are going to have a whole new host of problems.

The SoFi Stadium is to host the United States teams opening game against Paraguay. The overarching narrative of the 2026 World Cup is one of contrast: the soaring costs for fans versus the political grandstanding of host nation leaders. The tournament promises to be a logistical and diplomatic challenge, with three nations spanning vast distances and differing attitudes toward immigration and security.

Yet for football fans, the dream of seeing their team compete on the world stage remains undimmed, even as practical hurdles loom large. The upcoming months will test the ability of FIFA and the host countries to deliver a seamless and inclusive event, balancing commercial interests with the spirit of the game.

As the opening match approaches, the world will watch to see if the beautiful game can transcend the complexities of geopolitics and bring people together, at least for 90 minutes at a time





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