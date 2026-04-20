World Cup Winner Trevor Woodman Joins Connacht Coaching Staff

Former England World Cup winner Trevor Woodman is set to bring over 15 years of elite coaching experience to Connacht Rugby under the leadership of Stuart Lancaster.

Connacht Rugby has officially announced the appointment of Trevor Woodman , a distinguished former international player and highly respected scrum coach, to join Stuart Lancaster ’s coaching ticket starting this summer. Woodman, a celebrated World Cup winner from his playing days with England, brings an immense depth of experience to the Galway-based side. His extensive coaching resume spans over 15 years within the competitive English Premiership.

Notably, he spent 12 years contributing to the coaching staff at Gloucester Rugby, where he earned a widespread reputation as one of the most astute technical minds in the sport. Before his tenure at Gloucester, Woodman honed his skills in Australia, where he worked with Sydney University and served as the National Scrum Coach for the Australian Rugby Union. He also spent four productive seasons as the Forwards Coach at Wasps, further diversifying his tactical knowledge of the game. As a player, Woodman reached the pinnacle of rugby, securing a World Cup medal in 2003 as the starting loosehead prop for England in their dramatic victory over Australia. Throughout his career, he earned 22 international caps and was a fixture at Gloucester between 1995 and 2004, tallying over 140 appearances for the club before concluding his playing days at Sale Sharks. Woodman is set to succeed Cullie Tucker, who is departing at the end of the current campaign to take on a new leadership role as the head coach of the Ireland Under-20s team. Expressing his enthusiasm for the move, Woodman emphasized his desire to test himself in a fresh environment. He noted that after many years in the English Premiership, transitioning to Ireland to be part of an ambitious organization like Connacht represents an ideal career progression. He is particularly eager to contribute to the growth of the young forward talent emerging from the club’s development pathways. Stuart Lancaster, whose own coaching credentials command respect globally, expressed his strong support for the hiring. Lancaster noted that he has monitored Woodman’s career trajectory for a long time, observing the positive impact he has consistently had on both developing and veteran forward packs. Billy Millard, the general manager of performance at Connacht, echoed these sentiments, highlighting that Woodman’s nearly two decades of specialized knowledge in scrum mechanics made him the standout candidate for the role. The club expects Woodman to build upon the strong foundations laid by his predecessor. As Woodman prepares to relocate his family to Galway, the move is being viewed as a significant coup for Connacht, potentially providing the tactical edge required for the team to compete for major honors in the coming seasons. The entire organization, from players to backroom staff, is anticipating the arrival of a coach who possesses such a unique blend of world-class playing experience and deep technical expertise





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